OPENLANE Appoints Kelly Tuminelli and David Hult to Board of Directors

New Directors Bring Deep Automotive Retail, Public Company Leadership and Financial Expertise

CARMEL, Ind., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE: OPLN), a leading operator of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles, announces the appointment of Kelly Tuminelli and David Hult to its Board of Directors. Together, Tuminelli and Hult bring extensive public company leadership experience, deep operational and financial expertise, and complementary records of driving growth and value for both customers and stockholders.

"We are delighted to welcome Kelly and David to our Board and look forward to drawing on their expertise," said Mark Howell, Chair of OPENLANE. "Kelly's extensive financial leadership at digitally-forward public companies and David's deep automotive industry experience further strengthen our Board. Together, David's unique customer perspective and Kelly's financial expertise will help guide OPENLANE as we continue advancing our growth strategy and extending our market leadership."

Tuminelli has more than three decades of senior financial leadership at publicly traded financial services and technology companies including TriNet Group, Genworth Financial and General Electric. She brings extensive financial management, accounting, investor relations and capital management expertise anchored in generating meaningful value for shareholders.

Hult, who brings more than 30 years of retail automotive industry experience and leadership with dealership groups including RLJ McLarty Landers, Group 1 Automotive, Penske Automotive Group and IRA Motor Group, currently serves as Executive Chairman of Asbury Automotive Group, one of the largest automotive dealership groups in the United States. He has a proven track record of delivering significant growth and operational excellence.

OPENLANE Contacts: Media Inquiries: Analyst Inquiries: Laurie Dippold Bill Wright (317) 468-3900 (317) 249-4559 [email protected] [email protected]

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE: OPLN) makes wholesale easy by connecting the leading automotive manufacturers, dealers, rental companies, fleet operators, captive finance and lending institutions as buyers and sellers to create the most advanced digital marketplace for used vehicles. Our innovative products and services deliver a fast, fair and transparent experience that helps customers make smarter decisions and achieve better outcomes. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, OPENLANE has employees across the United States, Canada, Europe, Uruguay and the Philippines. For more information and the latest OPENLANE news, visit corporate.openlane.com.

SOURCE OPENLANE, Inc.