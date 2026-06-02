OPENLANE Converts Remaining Series A Convertible Preferred Stock

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OPENLANE, Inc.

Jun 02, 2026, 16:16 ET

CARMEL, Ind., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE: OPLN), a leading operator of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles, announced the conversion of the Company's remaining Series A Convertible Preferred Stock into approximately 17 million shares of common stock. With no preferred stock outstanding, the Company's outstanding common share count is now approximately 123.1 million post conversion. 

OPENLANE Contacts:

Media Inquiries:

Analyst Inquiries:

Laurie Dippold

Bill Wright

(317) 468-3900

(317) 249-4559

[email protected]

[email protected]

About OPENLANE
OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE: OPLN) makes wholesale easy by connecting the leading automotive manufacturers, dealers, rental companies, fleet operators, captive finance and lending institutions as buyers and sellers to create the most advanced digital marketplace for used vehicles. Our innovative products and services deliver a fast, fair and transparent experience that helps customers make smarter decisions and achieve better outcomes. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, OPENLANE has employees across the United States, Canada, Europe, Uruguay and the Philippines. For more information and the latest OPENLANE news, visit corporate.openlane.com.

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