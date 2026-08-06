OpenText Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

$1.96B of Cloud Revenues, growth of 5.5% Y/Y

Core Revenue* growth of 3% Y/Y

Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter Highlights (in millions)(1)

Total

Revenues Cloud

Revenues

Profitability

EPS

Cash Flows

Net Income

A-EBITDA

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Operating

Free Cash

Flow $1,349 $503

$156

$507

$0.64

$1.23

$186

$122 +2.9% Y/Y +6.0% Y/Y

11.5% margin

37.6% margin

+481.8% Y/Y

+26.8% Y/Y

+17.5% Y/Y

-1.6% Y/Y

WATERLOO, ON, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended June 30, 2026.



"AI is creating urgency for every organization, but trusted data determines whether AI delivers value. OpenText is the secure data foundation in the AI stack. Enterprise-grade data is our differentiator, and it is how we will turn the AI opportunity into sustainable growth," said Ayman Antoun, OpenText CEO. "In Fiscal 2027, our focus is disciplined execution: expanding sales capacity, deepening reach through ecosystem partners, and increasing organic investment in our core portfolio, giving clients the choice of deployment, type of cloud, and AI models they need to trust their AI outcomes. This is our foundation year where we will drive core organic growth in constant currency and put in place the launch pad for sustained, enhanced performance going forward."



Ayman Antoun, OpenText Chief Executive Officer

















"Fiscal 2026 was an important year of financial and operational discipline for OpenText," said Steve Rai, OpenText EVP, CFO. "We strengthened the balance sheet, managed costs, and delivered 36.3% in Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which demonstrates the durability of our operating model. As we enter Fiscal 2027, our focus remains on cash generation, debt reduction, and capital allocation that positions OpenText well in the year ahead."



Steve Rai, OpenText Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

















Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights Y/Y

Total revenues: $1.349 billion, +2.9% Y/Y

Annual recurring revenues (ARR): $1.057 billion, +0.2% Y/Y

Cloud revenues: $503 million, +6.0% Y/Y, 22 consecutive quarters of cloud organic growth

Enterprise cloud bookings (2) : $295 million, +24.1% Y/Y

: $295 million, +24.1% Y/Y Operating cash flows: $186 million and free cash flow (3) was $122 million

was $122 million Net income: GAAP $156 million, +439.9% Y/Y, Non-GAAP (3) $299 million, +19.7% Y/Y

$299 million, +19.7% Y/Y Adjusted EBITDA (3) of $507 million, margin of 37.6%

of $507 million, margin of 37.6% Diluted earnings per share (EPS): GAAP $0.64, Non-GAAP (3) $1.23

$1.23 Repurchased $12 million of common shares for cancellation

(*) Core revenue product categories include Content, Business Network, IT Operations Management (ITOM) and Cybersecurity (Enterprise)

Fiscal 2026 Annual Highlights Y/Y (in millions) (1)

Total

Revenues Cloud

Revenues

Profitability

Diluted EPS

Cash Flows

Net Income

A-EBITDA

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Operating

Free Cash

Flow $5,246 $1,959

$643

$1,903

$2.58

$4.42

$1,007

$808 +1.5% Y/Y +5.5% Y/Y

12.3% margin

36.3% margin

+56.4% Y/Y

+15.7% Y/Y

+21.2% Y/Y

+17.5% Y/Y

Fiscal Year Financial Highlights Y/Y

Total revenues: $5.246 billion, +1.5% Y/Y

Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR): $4.246 billion, +1.3% Y/Y

Cloud revenues: $1.959 billion, +5.5% Y/Y

Enterprise cloud bookings (2) : $947 million, +22.5% Y/Y

: $947 million, +22.5% Y/Y Operating cash flows: $1.007 billion and free cash flow (3) was $808 million

was $808 million GAAP-based net income: $643 million, +47.5% Y/Y, margin of 12.3%

Adjusted EBITDA (3) of $1.903 billion, margin of 36.3% while making key investments in cloud, security and AI

of $1.903 billion, margin of 36.3% while making key investments in cloud, security and AI Record capital returns of $677 million including $268 million via dividends and $409 million of share repurchases

Diluted earnings per share (EPS): GAAP $2.58, Non-GAAP (3) of $4.42

of $4.42 5% increase of dividend per share in Fiscal 2026

(1) Numbers represented are in millions of US dollars, except for per share or percentage metrics. (2) Enterprise cloud bookings is defined as the total value from cloud services and subscription contracts, entered into in the fiscal year that are new, committed and incremental to our existing contracts, entered into with our enterprise based clients. (3) Please see Note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the consolidated financial statements below.

Financial Highlights for Q4 and Fiscal 2026 with Year Over Year Comparisons

Summary of Quarterly Results















(In millions, except per share data) Q4 FY'26 Q4 FY'25 $ Change % Change

Q4 FY'26

in CC* % Change

in CC*

Revenues:















Cloud services and subscriptions $503.0 $474.5 $28.5 6.0 %

$494.9 4.3 %

Customer support 553.8 580.6 ($26.7) (4.6) %

541.0 (6.8) %

Total annual recurring revenues** $1,056.9 $1,055.1 $1.8 0.2 %

$1,035.9 (1.8) %

License 214.6 172.5 $42.1 24.4 %

211.0 22.3 %

Professional service and other 77.6 82.9 ($5.4) (6.5) %

75.5 (9.0) %

Total revenues $1,349.0 $1,310.5 $38.5 2.9 %

$1,322.4 0.9 %

GAAP-based operating income $319.7 $181.6 $138.1 76.1 %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based operating income (1) $468.3 $409.9 $58.3 14.2 %

$451.7 10.2 %

GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText $155.7 $28.8 $126.8 439.9 %

N/A N/A

GAAP-based EPS, diluted $0.64 $0.11 $0.53 481.8 %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $1.23 $0.97 $0.26 26.8 %

$1.18 21.6 %

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $506.7 $443.9 $62.7 14.1 %

$490.0 10.4 %

Operating cash flows $185.8 $158.2 $27.6 17.5 %

N/A N/A

Free cash flow (1) $122.0 $124.0 ($2.0) (1.6) %

N/A N/A



Summary of Annual Results















(In millions, except per share data) FY'26 FY'25 $ Change % Change

FY'26 in

CC* % Change

in CC*

Revenues:















Cloud services and subscriptions $1,958.6 $1,856.5 $102.1 5.5 %

$1,919.4 3.4 %

Customer support 2,287.4 2,334.0 ($46.6) (2.0) %

2,220.9 (4.8) %

Total annual recurring revenues** $4,246.0 $4,190.5 $55.5 1.3 %

$4,140.3 (1.2) %

License 678.5 625.6 $52.9 8.4 %

659.7 5.4 %

Professional service and other 321.9 352.3 ($30.3) (8.6) %

310.4 (11.9) %

Total revenues $5,246.4 $5,168.4 $78.0 1.5 %

$5,110.4 (1.1) %

GAAP-based operating income $1,082.6 $892.7 $189.9 21.3 %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based operating income (1) $1,759.5 $1,654.1 $105.4 6.4 %

$1,678.2 1.5 %

GAAP-based net income attributable to OpenText $643.0 $435.9 $207.2 47.5 %

N/A N/A

GAAP-based EPS, diluted $2.58 $1.65 $0.93 56.4 %

N/A N/A

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1)(2) $4.42 $3.82 $0.60 15.7 %

$4.19 9.7 %

Adjusted EBITDA (1) $1,903.2 $1,784.5 $118.7 6.7 %

$1,821.4 2.1 %

Operating cash flows $1,006.8 $830.6 $176.2 21.2 %

N/A N/A

Free cash flow (1) $807.5 $687.4 $120.1 17.5 %

N/A N/A



(1) Please see Note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the consolidated financial statements below. (2) For periods prior to Fiscal 2025, this is reflective of the amount of net tax benefit arising from the internal reorganization assumed to be allocable to the period based on the forecasted utilization period. Please also see Note 14 to the Company's Fiscal 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K. Note: Items in tables may not add due to rounding. Percentages presented are calculated based on the underlying amounts. *CC: Constant currency for this purpose is defined as the current period reported revenues/expenses/earnings represented at the prior comparative period's foreign exchange rate. **Annual recurring revenue is defined as the sum of Cloud services and subscriptions revenue and Customer support revenue.

Dividend

As part of the quarterly, non-cumulative cash dividend program, the Board declared on August 5, 2026, a cash dividend of $0.28 per common share. The record date for this dividend is September 4, 2026 and the payment date is September 18, 2026. OpenText believes strongly in returning value to its shareholders. Any future declarations of dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are all subject to the final determination and discretion of the Board of Directors.

Quarterly Business Highlights

OpenText Appoints Jill Larsen to Board of Directors

OpenText Completes US$150 Million Divestiture of Non-Core Vertica to Rocket Software

OpenText to Create 400 Jobs with €105 Million Investment in Cork and Galway to Expand Agentic AI and Sovereign Cloud in Europe

OpenText Among First Canadian Companies to Join OECD Global Safe AI Reporting Framework

OpenText had a number of key client wins in the quarter representing a diverse set of industries across the globe. Key wins in the Americas included: Altán Redes, Desjardins Group, Workplace Safety & Insurance Board (WSIB), Ochsner Health, and The Queens Health Systems. Key wins in EMEA and the rest of the world included: CGI IT UK Ltd., Fransabank France S.A., Insurance Australia Group (IAG), Konica Minolta, Inc., Mainova AG, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library, Provincie Zuid-Holland, Renesas Design Germany GmbH, Técnicas Reunidas SA.



Share Repurchase Plan/Normal Course Issuer Bid

OpenText also announced today the renewal of its share repurchase plan pursuant to which it is authorized to purchase for cancellation in open market transactions, from time to time over the next 12 months, if considered advisable, up to 23,846,439 of its common shares (Common Shares), representing 10% of the Company's public float (calculated in accordance with the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX")), on the TSX, the NASDAQ Global Select Market and/or other exchanges and alternative trading systems in Canada and/or the United States, if eligible, subject to applicable law and stock exchange rules (the "Repurchase Plan"). The price that OpenText will pay for Common Shares in open market transactions will be the market price at the time of purchase or such other price as may be permitted by applicable law or stock exchange rules.

The Company's determination to renew its share repurchase plan reflects its confidence in its operational execution and expanding cash flows, with the Repurchase Plan being additive to the Company's overall strategic capital allocation, complementing its ongoing M&A activity and dividend program. The Repurchase Plan will be effected in accordance with Rule 10b-18 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Purchases made under the Repurchase Plan may commence on August 12, 2026 and will expire on August 11, 2027 (subject to earlier termination where the maximum purchase limits have been reached). All Common Shares purchased by OpenText pursuant to the Repurchase Plan will be cancelled.

Normal Course Issuer Bid

The Company has renewed its normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") in order to provide it with a means to execute purchases over the TSX as part of the overall Repurchase Plan.

The TSX has approved the Company's notice of intention to commence the NCIB pursuant to which the Company may purchase Common Shares over the TSX for the period commencing August 12, 2026 until August 11, 2027 (subject to earlier termination where the maximum purchase limits have been reached) in accordance with the TSX's normal course issuer bid rules, including that such purchases are to be made at prevailing market prices or as otherwise permitted. Under the rules of the TSX, the maximum number of Common Shares that may be purchased in this period is 23,846,439, representing 10% of the Company's public float (calculated in accordance with TSX rules based on the 242,126,739 Common Shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2026), and the maximum number of Common Shares that may be purchased on a single day is 447,218 Common Shares, which is 25% of 1,788,872 (calculated in accordance with TSX rules based on the average daily trading volume for the Common Shares on the TSX for the six months ended July 31, 2026), subject to certain exceptions for block purchases, subject in any case to the volume and other limitations under Rule 10b-18.

Further, as part of the NCIB renewal, the Company has entered into an automatic share purchase plan (ASPP) with its broker to facilitate repurchases of the Common Shares. Under the terms of the ASPP, the Company's broker will be permitted to make purchases at its sole discretion based on parameters set by the Company in accordance with TSX rules, applicable law and the terms of the ASPP, during periods when the Company would ordinarily not be permitted to make purchases, whether due to regulatory restriction or customary self-imposed blackout periods. Outside of such periods, Common Shares can be purchased based on management's discretion, in compliance with TSX rules and applicable law.

All purchases of Common Shares made under the ASPP will be included in determining the number of Common Shares purchased under the NCIB. The ASPP has been pre-cleared by the TSX and will be effective on August 12, 2026. The ASPP will terminate on the earliest of: (a) the date on which the maximum purchase limits under the NCIB are reached; (b) August 11, 2027; or (c) the date on which the Company terminates the ASPP in accordance with its terms.

Under its previous normal course issuer bid which began on August 12, 2025, and which will expire on August 11, 2026, the Company was authorized to repurchase up to 24,906,456 Common Shares, subject to a maximum aggregate value of US$500 million. From August 12, 2025 to July 31, 2026, the Company purchased for cancellation 14,273,800 Common Shares, through the facilities of the TSX or by such other permitted means, for a total of approximately US$392 million at a volume weighted average purchase price of US$27.49 per Common Share. Separately, in connection with the settlement of awards under the long-term incentive plans, during Fiscal 2026, the Company repurchased 2,166,500 Common Shares on the open market at a total cost of approximately US$50 million at a volume weighted average price of US$23.08 per Common Share. As part of its previous normal course issuer bid, the Company entered into an ASPP with its broker, which was effective on August 12, 2025 and expired on August 11, 2026.

Summary of Quarterly Results















Q4 FY'26 Q3 FY'26 Q4 FY'25 % Change (Q4 FY'26 vs

Q3 FY'26)

% Change (Q4 FY'26 vs

Q4 FY'25)

Revenue (millions) $1,349.0 $1,282.5 $1,310.5 5.2 %

2.9 %

GAAP-based gross margin 75.0 % 73.1 % 72.3 % 190 bps 270 bps Non-GAAP-based gross margin (1) 78.3 % 76.7 % 76.2 % 170 bps 220 bps GAAP-based EPS, diluted $0.64 $0.70 $0.11 (8.6) %

481.8 %

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1) $1.23 $1.01 $0.97 21.8 %

26.8 %



Summary of Annual Results









FY'26 FY'25 % Change

Revenue (millions) $5,246.4 $5,168.4 1.5 %

GAAP-based gross margin 73.7 % 72.3 % 150 bps Non-GAAP-based gross margin (1) 77.3 % 76.2 % 110 bps GAAP-based EPS, diluted $2.58 $1.65 56.4 %

Non-GAAP-based EPS, diluted (1) $4.42 $3.82 15.7 %



(1) Please see Note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the consolidated financial statements below.

Conference Call Information

OpenText posted an investor presentation on its Investor Relations website and invites the public to listen to the earnings conference call webcast on Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET (5:00 a.m. PT) from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.opentext.com. To join the webcast instantly, use this webcast link. A webcast replay will be available shortly following completion of the live call.

Please see Note 2 "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" to the consolidated financial statements below for a reconciliation of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures used in this press release to Non-GAAP-based financial measures.

Copyright © 2026 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit www.opentext.com/about/patents.

About OpenText

OpenText™ is a global leader in data management for enterprise AI, helping organizations protect, govern, and activate their data with confidence. Our technologies turn data into information with context to form the knowledge base for enterprise AI. Learn more at www.opentext.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including statements about Open Text Corporation ("OpenText" or "the Company") on: focus of Fiscal 2027, including expanding sales capacity, deepening reach through ecosystem partners, and increasing organic investment in our core portfolio; growth in constant currency of our core business; timing for enterprise assessment and results therefrom; expected future performance, including competitive position of and innovation to certain products, cash generation therefrom and ability to build long-term shareholder value; client benefits from products; executing the Company's capital allocation strategy, including debt reduction, dividends, share repurchases and targeted organic investment ; execution of Business Optimization Plan and other savings initiatives, including timing, costs, savings, associated benefits thereof and potential adjustments of amounts thereto; projected outlook and estimates; portfolio shaping opportunities and divestiture of non-core assets, including benefits from and timing of such transactions and use of proceeds therefrom; future total and cloud revenues, operating expenses, margins, RPO, cRPO, free cash flows, earnings, interest expense and capital expenditures; net leverage and savings estimates and timing thereof; innovation road map; estimated annualized dividend; expected size and timing of the share repurchase program, including execution thereof; future tax rates; renewal rates; potential investments and associated job creation; internal automation and AI leverage, including our AI strategy, vision and growth; and other matters, which may contain words such as "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws (forward-looking statements). In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements, and are based on our current expectations, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which we operate. Forward-looking statements reflect our current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of historic trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances, such as certain assumptions about the economy, as well as market, financial and operational assumptions. Management's estimates, beliefs and assumptions, including statements regarding future outlook, estimates and business models, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and, as such, are subject to change and are not considered guidance. We can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct. Future declarations of dividends are also subject to the final determination and discretion of the Board of Directors, and an annualized dividend has not been approved or declared by the Board. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties such as those relating to: all statements regarding the expected future financial position, results of operations, revenues, expenses, margins, cash flows, dividends, share buybacks, financing plans, business strategy, budgets, capital expenditures, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management, including any anticipated synergy benefits; incurring unanticipated costs, delays or difficulties; and our ability to develop, protect and maintain our intellectual property and proprietary technology and to operate without infringing on the proprietary rights of others. We rely on a combination of copyright, patent, trademark and trade secret laws, non-disclosure agreements and other contractual provisions to establish and maintain our proprietary rights, which are important to our success. From time to time, we may also enforce our intellectual property rights through litigation in line with our strategic and business objectives. The actual results that OpenText achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website (https://investors.opentext.com). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our executive's blog, X, formerly known as Twitter, account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data)



June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 956,024

$ 1,156,496 Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $13,136 as of

June 30, 2026 and $14,258 as of June 30, 2025 751,046

659,675 Contract assets 77,447

77,920 Income taxes recoverable 97,715

108,792 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 235,641

198,575 Total current assets 2,117,873

2,201,458 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $747,892 as of June 30,

2026 and $835,324 as of June 30, 2025 522,197

375,252 Operating lease right of use assets 134,377

197,977 Long-term contract assets 59,872

49,293 Goodwill 7,327,376

7,517,463 Acquired intangible assets 1,475,018

1,976,591 Deferred tax assets 1,077,003

1,080,575 Other assets 301,328

307,693 Long-term income taxes recoverable 91,460

67,762 Total assets $ 13,106,504

$ 13,774,064 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 969,079

$ 1,026,583 Current portion of long-term debt 35,850

35,850 Operating lease liabilities 63,612

75,914 Deferred revenues 1,483,234

1,515,382 Income taxes payable 71,550

93,325 Total current liabilities 2,623,325

2,747,054 Long-term liabilities:





Accrued liabilities 128,915

42,312 Pension liability, net 100,473

132,215 Long-term debt 5,734,519

6,342,071 Long-term operating lease liabilities 138,425

189,949 Long-term deferred revenues 159,912

168,757 Long-term income taxes payable 65,255

79,604 Deferred tax liabilities 139,614

141,514 Total long-term liabilities 6,467,113

7,096,422 Shareholders' equity:





Share capital and additional paid-in capital





242,126,460 and 254,784,391 Common Shares issued and outstanding at

June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively; authorized Common Shares: unlimited 2,160,481

2,193,985 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (38,567)

(67,067) Retained earnings 2,016,086

1,940,113 Treasury stock, at cost (4,751,257 and 4,648,036 shares at June 30, 2026 and

June 30, 2025, respectively) (123,896)

(138,164) Total OpenText shareholders' equity 4,014,104

3,928,867 Non-controlling interests 1,962

1,721 Total shareholders' equity 4,016,066

3,930,588 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,106,504

$ 13,774,064

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025 Revenues:





Cloud services and subscriptions $ 503,032

$ 474,530 Customer support 553,838

580,573 License 214,605

172,515 Professional service and other 77,551

82,919 Total revenues 1,349,026

1,310,537 Cost of revenues:





Cloud services and subscriptions 180,788

176,198 Customer support 53,045

63,347 License 4,014

11,442 Professional service and other 56,828

64,717 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 42,879

47,134 Total cost of revenues 337,554

362,838 Gross profit 1,011,472

947,699 Operating expenses:





Research and development 149,104

187,183 Sales and marketing 308,356

279,584 General and administrative 112,025

106,007 Depreciation 38,439

34,049 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 64,989

79,656 Special charges (recoveries) 18,879

79,662 Total operating expenses 691,792

766,141 Income from operations 319,680

181,558 Other income (expense), net 5,688

(89,169) Interest and other related expense, net (74,845)

(81,118) Income before income taxes 250,523

11,271 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 94,799

(17,613) Net income for the period $ 155,724

$ 28,884 Net (income) attributable to non-controlling interests (61)

(51) Net income attributable to OpenText $ 155,663

$ 28,833 Earnings per share—basic attributable to OpenText $ 0.64

$ 0.11 Earnings per share—diluted attributable to OpenText $ 0.64

$ 0.11 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—basic (in '000's) 242,544

257,680 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—diluted (in '000's) 242,607

257,711

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



Year Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2024 Revenues:









Cloud services and subscriptions $ 1,958,554

$ 1,856,474

$ 1,820,524 Customer support 2,287,449

2,334,037

2,713,297 License 678,465

625,614

834,162 Professional service and other 321,933

352,280

401,594 Total revenues 5,246,401

5,168,405

5,769,577 Cost of revenues:









Cloud services and subscriptions 700,617

697,929

713,759 Customer support 231,670

250,310

292,733 License 25,132

31,939

25,608 Professional service and other 245,912

265,160

302,527 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 174,609

188,780

243,922 Total cost of revenues 1,377,940

1,434,118

1,578,549 Gross profit 3,868,461

3,734,287

4,191,028 Operating expenses:









Research and development 647,707

755,936

864,463 Sales and marketing 1,136,030

1,059,497

1,163,134 General and administrative 436,566

427,811

577,038 Depreciation 143,938

130,573

131,599 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 288,603

321,891

432,404 Special charges (recoveries) 133,020

145,890

135,305 Total operating expenses 2,785,864

2,841,598

3,303,943 Income from operations 1,082,597

892,689

887,085 Other income (expense), net 85,875

(82,787)

358,391 Interest and other related expense, net (309,595)

(327,831)

(516,180) Income before income taxes 858,877

482,071

729,296 Provision for income taxes 215,614

46,005

264,012 Net income $ 643,263

$ 436,066

$ 465,284 Net (income) attributable to non-controlling interests (241)

(198)

(194) Net income attributable to OpenText $ 643,022

$ 435,868

$ 465,090 Earnings per share—basic attributable to OpenText $ 2.58

$ 1.66

$ 1.71 Earnings per share—diluted attributable to OpenText $ 2.58

$ 1.65

$ 1.71 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—basic (in '000's) 249,026

263,274

271,548 Weighted average number of Common Shares outstanding—diluted (in '000's) 249,373

263,650

272,588

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars)



Year Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2024 Net income for the period $ 643,263

$ 436,066

$ 465,284 Other comprehensive income (loss)—net of tax:









Net foreign currency translation adjustments 10,786

(3,548)

(15,646) Unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges:









Unrealized gain (loss)—net of tax (1) (3,705)

(403)

(2,697) (Gain) loss reclassified into net income—net of tax (2) 100

2,531

965 Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale financial assets:









Unrealized gain (loss)—net of tax (3) 1,007

1,131

228 Actuarial gain (loss) relating to defined benefit pension plans:









Actuarial gain (loss)—net of tax (4) 19,924

1,876

640 Amortization of actuarial (gain) loss into net income—net of tax (5) 388

965

450 Total other comprehensive income (loss) net 28,500

2,552

(16,060) Total comprehensive income 671,763

438,618

449,224 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests (241)

(198)

(194) Total comprehensive income attributable to OpenText $ 671,522

$ 438,420

$ 449,030



























(1) Net of tax expense (recovery) of $(1,335), $(145) and $(972) for the year ended June 30, 2026, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (2) Net of tax expense (recovery) of $35, $912 and $347 for the year ended June 30, 2026, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (3) Net of tax expense (recovery) of $467, $345 and $112 for the year ended June 30, 2026, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (4) Net of tax expense (recovery) of $7,049, $1,686 and $765 for the year ended June 30, 2026, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (5) Net of tax expense (recovery) of $101, $341 and $193 for the year ended June 30, 2026, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares)



Common Shares and

Additional Paid in Capital

Treasury Stock

Retained Earnings

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

Non-

Controlling

Interests

Total

Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

Balance as of June 30, 2023 270,903

$ 2,176,947

(3,536)

$ (151,597)

$ 2,048,984

$ (53,559)

$ 1,329

$ 4,022,104 Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 945

31,358

—

—

—

—

—

31,358 Under employee stock purchase plans 1,027

34,120

—

—

—

—

—

34,120 Share-based compensation —

139,779

—

—

—

—

—

139,779 Purchase of treasury stock —

—

(1,400)

(53,085)

—

—

—

(53,085) Issuance of treasury stock —

(76,178)

1,800

81,414

(5,236)

—

—

— Repurchase of Common Shares (5,074)

(34,140)

—

—

(118,193)

—

—

(152,333) Dividends declared ($1.00 per Common Share) —

—

—

—

(271,486)

—

—

(271,486) Other comprehensive income (loss) - net —

—

—

—

—

(16,060)

—

(16,060) Net income —

—

—

—

465,090

—

194

465,284 Balance as of June 30, 2024 267,801

$ 2,271,886

(3,136)

$ (123,268)

$ 2,119,159

$ (69,619)

$ 1,523

$ 4,199,681 Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 139

3,729

—

—

—

—

—

3,729 Under employee stock purchase plans 1,369

33,915

—

—

—

—

—

33,915 Share-based compensation —

104,721

—

—

—

—

—

104,721 Purchase of treasury stock —

—

(4,619)

(133,077)

—

—

—

(133,077) Issuance of treasury stock —

(115,556)

3,107

118,181

(1,127)

—

—

1,498 Repurchase of Common Shares (14,525)

(104,710)

—

—

(337,880)

—

—

(442,590) Dividends declared ($1.05 per Common Share) —

—

—

—

(275,907)

—

—

(275,907) Other comprehensive income (loss) - net —

—

—

—

—

2,552

—

2,552 Net income —

—

—

—

435,868

—

198

436,066 Balance as of June 30, 2025 254,784

$ 2,193,985

(4,648)

$ (138,164)

$ 1,940,113

$ (67,067)

$ 1,721

$ 3,930,588 Issuance of Common Shares





























Under employee stock option plans 882

27,311

—

—

—

—

—

27,311 Under employee stock purchase plans 1,221

29,938

—

—

—

—

—

29,938 Share-based compensation —

80,659

—

—

—

—

—

80,659 Purchase of treasury stock —

—

(2,400)

(56,224)

—

—

—

(56,224) Issuance of treasury stock —

(64,977)

2,297

70,492

—

—

—

5,515 Repurchase of Common Shares (14,761)

(106,435)

—

—

(294,653)

—

—

(401,088) Dividends declared ($1.10 per Common Share) —

—

—

—

(272,396)

—

—

(272,396) Other comprehensive income (loss) - net —

—

—

—

—

28,500

—

28,500 Net income —

—

—

—

643,022

—

241

643,263 Balance as of June 30, 2026 242,126

$ 2,160,481

(4,751)

$ (123,896)

$ 2,016,086

$ (38,567)

$ 1,962

$ 4,016,066

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income for the period $ 155,724

$ 28,884 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 146,307

160,839 Share-based compensation expense 21,846

21,921 Pension expense 6,087

4,399 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 5,346

5,643 Write-off of right of use assets 912

7,374 Loss on extinguishment of debt 13,486

— (Gain) adjustments to gain on divestitures (11,825)

— Loss on sale and write down of property and equipment, net 178

2,450 Deferred taxes 8,539

(46,845) Share in net (income) loss of equity investees 11,698

3,407 Changes in derivative instruments (2,107)

55,064 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (99,542)

(31,812) Contract assets (52,141)

(39,810) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (20,092)

5,309 Income taxes 16,500

(62,532) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 15,629

58,296 Deferred revenue (26,618)

(7,395) Other assets (5,487)

(7,682) Operating lease assets and liabilities, net 1,362

681 Net cash provided by operating activities 185,802

158,191 Cash flows from investing activities:





Additions of property and equipment (63,831)

(34,225) Proceeds (adjustments to proceeds) from divestitures 149,034

— Other investing activities 3,927

140 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 89,130

(34,085) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of Common Shares from exercise of stock options and ESPP 6,956

9,447 Repayment of long-term debt and Revolver (458,963)

(8,963) Debt issuance costs —

— Net change in transition services agreement obligation 12,900

(1) Repurchase of Common Shares (11,834)

(145,287) Purchase of treasury stock (51,575)

(60,490) Payments of dividends to shareholders (65,389)

(66,188) Other financing activities (1,786)

(2,428) Net cash used in financing activities (569,691)

(273,910) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currencies (3,371)

28,016 Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash during the period (298,130)

(121,788) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 1,255,384

1,279,894 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 957,254

$ 1,158,106

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars)

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025 Cash and cash equivalents $ 956,024

$ 1,156,496 Restricted cash (1) 1,230

1,610 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 957,254

$ 1,158,106







(1) Restricted cash is classified under the Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets line items on the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars)



Year Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income for the period $ 643,263

$ 436,066

$ 465,284 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 607,150

641,244

807,925 Share-based compensation expense 80,636

104,840

140,079 Pension expense 15,381

14,593

13,881 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 22,522

21,977

25,257 Write-off of right of use assets 12,085

8,805

20,056 Loss on extinguishment of debt 18,787

—

56,393 (Gain) adjustments to gain on divestitures (76,136)

4,175

(429,102) Loss on sale and write down of property and equipment 6,546

3,178

3,710 Deferred taxes (26,202)

(138,616)

(142,271) Share in net (income) loss of equity investees 4,049

(230)

18,194 Changes in derivative instruments (27,369)

44,286

(3,116) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable 14,449

80,097

108,562 Contract assets (147,700)

(135,911)

(95,403) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (39,979)

42,486

(28,395) Income taxes (39,427)

(246,681)

112,097 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (39,696)

(23,012)

(65,887) Deferred revenue (7,860)

3,565

(42,974) Other assets (56)

(15,264)

24,849 Operating lease assets and liabilities, net (13,626)

(14,980)

(21,448) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,006,817

830,618

967,691 Cash flows from investing activities:









Additions of property and equipment (199,300)

(143,222)

(159,295) Purchase of Micro Focus, net of cash acquired —

—

(9,272) Proceeds (adjustments to proceeds) from divestitures 311,913

(11,686)

2,229,187 Settlement of derivative instruments —

(10,380)

— Proceeds from interest on derivative instruments 5

5,166

4,456 Other investing activities 4,559

6,614

(9,759) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 117,177

(153,508)

2,055,317 Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from issuance of Common Shares from exercise of stock options and ESPP 56,419

35,372

66,914 Repayment of long-term debt and Revolver (648,852)

(35,851)

(2,568,352) Debt issuance costs —

(1,066)

(3,833) Net change in transition services agreement obligation 14,271

(15,278)

15,278 Repurchase of Common Shares (416,411)

(413,256)

(150,017) Purchase of treasury stock (52,901)

(130,649)

(53,085) Payments of dividends to shareholders (268,357)

(271,523)

(267,362) Other financing activities (3,309)

(2,428)

(1,447) Net cash used in financing activities (1,319,140)

(834,679)

(2,961,904) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currencies (5,706)

32,882

(12,263) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash during the period (200,852)

(124,687)

48,841 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 1,158,106

1,282,793

1,233,952 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 957,254

$ 1,158,106

$ 1,282,793

OPEN TEXT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited)

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 956,024

$ 1,156,496

$ 1,280,662 Restricted cash (1) 1,230

1,610

2,131 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 957,254

$ 1,158,106

$ 1,282,793











(1) Restricted cash is classified under the Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets line items on the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

Notes

(1) All dollar amounts in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise indicated.

(2) Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures: In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides certain financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. GAAP (Non-GAAP). These Non-GAAP financial measures have certain limitations in that they do not have a standardized meaning and thus the Company's definition may be different from similar Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts and may differ from period to period. Thus it may be more difficult to compare the Company's financial performance to that of other companies. However, the Company's management compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of these Non-GAAP financial measures both in its reconciliation to the U.S. GAAP financial measures and its consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's results.

The Company uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to supplement the information provided in its consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but rather should be evaluated in conjunction with and as a supplement to such U.S. GAAP measures. OpenText strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure. The Company therefore believes that despite these limitations, it is appropriate to supplement the disclosure of the U.S. GAAP measures with certain Non-GAAP measures defined below.

Non-GAAP-based net income and Non-GAAP-based EPS, attributable to OpenText, are consistently calculated as GAAP-based net income (loss) or earnings (loss) per share, attributable to OpenText, on a diluted basis, excluding the effects of the amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation, and special charges (recoveries), all net of tax and any tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income, as further described in the tables below. Non-GAAP-based gross profit is the arithmetical sum of GAAP-based gross profit and the amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets and share-based compensation within cost of sales. Non-GAAP-based gross margin is calculated as Non-GAAP-based gross profit expressed as a percentage of total revenue. Non-GAAP-based income from operations is calculated as GAAP-based income from operations, excluding the amortization of acquired intangible assets, special charges (recoveries), and share-based compensation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined and calculated as GAAP-based net income (loss), attributable to OpenText, excluding interest income (expense), provision for (recovery of) income taxes, depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets, other income (expense), share-based compensation and special charges (recoveries). Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of total revenue.

Free cash flow is defined and calculated as GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.

The Company's management believes that the presentation of the above defined Non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because they portray the financial results of the Company before the impact of certain non-operational charges. The use of the term "non-operational charge" is defined for this purpose as an expense that does not impact the ongoing operating decisions taken by the Company's management. These items are excluded based upon the way the Company's management evaluates the performance of the Company's business for use in the Company's internal reports and are not excluded in the sense that they may be used under U.S. GAAP.

The Company does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and therefore believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP measures, which in certain cases adjust for the impact of amortization of intangible assets and the related tax effects that are primarily related to acquisitions, will provide readers of financial statements with a more consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods and be more useful in helping readers understand the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends. Additionally, the Company has engaged in various restructuring activities over the past several years, primarily due to acquisitions and most recently in response to our return to office planning, that have resulted in costs associated with reductions in headcount, consolidation of leased facilities and related costs, all which are recorded under the Company's "Special charges (recoveries)" caption on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Each restructuring activity is a discrete event based on a unique set of business objectives or circumstances, and each differs in terms of its operational implementation, business impact and scope, and the size of each restructuring plan can vary significantly from period to period. Therefore, the Company believes that the exclusion of these special charges (recoveries) will also better aid readers of financial statements in the understanding and comparability of the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends.

In summary, the Company believes the provision of supplemental Non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate the operational and financial performance of the Company's core business using the same evaluation measures that management uses, and is therefore a useful indication of OpenText's performance or expected performance of future operations and facilitates period-to-period comparison of operating performance (although prior performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance). As a result, the Company considers it appropriate and reasonable to provide, in addition to U.S. GAAP measures, supplementary Non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items from the presentation of its financial results. Information reconciling certain forward-looking GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures related to outlook, estimates or business models, including A-EBITDA is not available without unreasonable effort due to high variability, complexity and uncertainty with respect to forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations.

The following charts provide unaudited reconciliations of U.S. GAAP-based financial measures to Non-GAAP-based financial measures for the following periods presented.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended June 30, 2026 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

GAAP-based

Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based

Measures Non-GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 180,788

$ (1,555) (1) $ 179,233

Customer support 53,045

(632) (1) 52,413

Professional service and other 56,828

(328) (1) 56,500

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 42,879

(42,879) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 1,011,472 75.0 % 45,394 (3) 1,056,866 78.3 % Operating expenses











Research and development 149,104

(3,884) (1) 145,220

Sales and marketing 308,356

(8,898) (1) 299,458

General and administrative 112,025

(6,549) (1) 105,476

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 64,989

(64,989) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 18,879

(18,879) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-

based income from operations 319,680

148,593 (5) 468,273

Other income (expense), net 5,688

(5,688) (6) —

Provision for income taxes 94,799

(376) (7) 94,423

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net

income, attributable to OpenText 155,663

143,281 (8) 298,944

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based

earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.64

$ 0.59 (8) $ 1.23



(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized and realized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 38% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 24%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Beginning in Fiscal 2025, net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 have been fully utilized and are no longer included. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 24%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2026



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 155,663 $ 0.64 Add:



Amortization 107,868 0.44 Share-based compensation 21,846 0.09 Special charges (recoveries) 18,879 0.08 Other (income) expense, net (5,688) (0.02) GAAP-based provision for income taxes 94,799 0.39 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (94,423) (0.39) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 298,944 $ 1.23

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 155,663 Add:

Provision for income taxes 94,799 Interest and other related expense, net 74,845 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 42,879 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 64,989 Depreciation 38,439 Share-based compensation 21,846 Special charges (recoveries) 18,879 Other (income) expense, net (5,688) Adjusted EBITDA $ 506,651



GAAP-based net income margin 11.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 37.6 %

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 185,802 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (63,831) Free cash flow $ 121,971



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the year ended June 30, 2026 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Year Ended June 30, 2026

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 700,617

$ (6,374) (1) $ 694,243

Customer support 231,670

(3,561) (1) 228,109

Professional service and other 245,912

(2,303) (1) 243,609

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 174,609

(174,609) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 3,868,461 73.7 % 186,847 (3) 4,055,308 77.3 % Operating expenses











Research and development 647,707

(15,118) (1) 632,589

Sales and marketing 1,136,030

(31,954) (1) 1,104,076

General and administrative 436,566

(21,326) (1) 415,240

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 288,603

(288,603) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 133,020

(133,020) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-

based income from operations 1,082,597

676,868 (5) 1,759,465

Other income (expense), net 85,875

(85,875) (6) —

Provision for income taxes 215,614

132,355 (7) 347,969

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net

income, attributable to OpenText 643,022

458,638 (8) 1,101,660

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based

earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 2.58

$ 1.84 (8) $ 4.42



(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized and realized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 25% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 24%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Beginning in Fiscal 2025, net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 have been fully utilized and are no longer included. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 24%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Year Ended June 30, 2026



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 643,022 $ 2.58 Add (deduct):



Amortization 463,212 1.87 Share-based compensation 80,636 0.32 Special charges (recoveries) 133,020 0.53 Other (income) expense, net (85,875) (0.34) GAAP-based provision for income taxes 215,614 0.86 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (347,969) (1.40) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 1,101,660 $ 4.42

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Year Ended June 30, 2026 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 643,022 Add:

Provision for income taxes 215,614 Interest and other related expense, net 309,595 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 174,609 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 288,603 Depreciation 143,938 Share-based compensation 80,636 Special charges (recoveries) 133,020 Other (income) expense, net (85,875) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,903,162



GAAP-based net income margin 12.3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 36.3 %

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow



Year Ended June 30, 2026 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 1,006,817 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (199,300) Free cash flow $ 807,517



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended March 31, 2026 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based Measures Non-GAAP

-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 177,360

$ (1,473) (1) $ 175,887

Customer support 56,064

(789) (1) 55,275

Professional service and other 63,509

(654) (1) 62,855

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 43,322

(43,322) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) /Non-

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 937,273 73.1 % 46,238 (3) 983,511 76.7 % Operating expenses











Research and development 171,166

(2,786) (1) 168,380

Sales and marketing 282,624

(8,323) (1) 274,301

General and administrative 108,667

(5,852) (1) 102,815

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 65,408

(65,408) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 73,884

(73,884) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-

based income from operations 201,213

202,491 (5) 403,704

Other income (expense), net 80,231

(80,231) (6) —

Provision for income taxes 34,282

44,749 (7) 79,031

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net

income, attributable to OpenText 172,652

77,511 (8) 250,163

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based

earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.70

$ 0.31 (8) $ 1.01



(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized and realized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 17% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 24%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Beginning in Fiscal 2025, net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 have been fully utilized and are no longer included. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 24%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Three Months Ended March 31, 2026



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 172,652 $ 0.70 Add:



Amortization 108,730 0.43 Share-based compensation 19,877 0.08 Special charges (recoveries) 73,884 0.30 Other (income) expense, net (80,231) (0.32) GAAP-based provision for income taxes 34,282 0.14 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (79,031) (0.32) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 250,163 $ 1.01

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 172,652 Add:

Provision for income taxes 34,282 Interest and other related expense, net 74,409 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 43,322 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 65,408 Depreciation 34,311 Share-based compensation 19,877 Special charges (recoveries) 73,884 Other (income) expense, net (80,231) Adjusted EBITDA $ 437,914



GAAP-based net income margin 13.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 34.1 %

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 354,593 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (49,720) Free cash flow $ 304,873



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the three months ended June 30, 2025 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based Measures Non-GAAP-

based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 176,198

$ (1,489) (1) $ 174,709

Customer support 63,347

(774) (1) 62,573

Professional service and other 64,717

(1,369) (1) 63,348

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 47,134

(47,134) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) /Non-

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 947,699 72.3 % 50,766 (3) 998,465 76.2 % Operating expenses











Research and development 187,183

(5,439) (1) 181,744

Sales and marketing 279,584

(11,446) (1) 268,138

General and administrative 106,007

(1,404) (1) 104,603

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 79,656

(79,656) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 79,662

(79,662) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-

based income from operations 181,558

228,373 (5) 409,931

Other income (expense), net (89,169)

89,169 (6) —

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes (17,613)

96,528 (7) 78,915

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net

income, attributable to OpenText 28,833

221,014 (8) 249,847

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based

earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 0.11

$ 0.86 (8) $ 0.97



(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized and realized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 156% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 24%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Beginning in Fiscal 2025, net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 have been fully utilized and are no longer included. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 24%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 28,833 $ 0.11 Add:



Amortization 126,790 0.49 Share-based compensation 21,921 0.09 Special charges (recoveries) 79,662 0.31 Other (income) expense, net 89,169 0.35 GAAP-based recovery of income taxes (17,613) (0.07) Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (78,915) (0.31) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 249,847 $ 0.97

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 28,833 Add:

Recovery of income taxes (17,613) Interest and other related expense, net 81,118 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 47,134 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 79,656 Depreciation 34,049 Share-based compensation 21,921 Special charges (recoveries) 79,662 Other (income) expense, net 89,169 Adjusted EBITDA $ 443,929



GAAP-based net income margin 2.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 33.9 %

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 158,191 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (34,225) Free cash flow $ 123,966



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Reconciliation of selected GAAP-based measures to Non-GAAP-based measures for the year ended June 30, 2025 (In thousands, except for per share data)

Year Ended June 30, 2025

GAAP-based Measures GAAP-based

Measures % of Total

Revenue Adjustments Note Non-GAAP-

based Measures Non-GAAP

-based

Measures % of Total Revenue Cost of revenues











Cloud services and subscriptions $ 697,929

$ (8,317) (1) $ 689,612

Customer support 250,310

(4,067) (1) 246,243

Professional service and other 265,160

(4,878) (1) 260,282

Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 188,780

(188,780) (2) —

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) / Non-

GAAP-based gross profit and gross margin (%) 3,734,287 72.3 % 206,042 (3) 3,940,329 76.2 % Operating expenses











Research and development 755,936

(25,999) (1) 729,937

Sales and marketing 1,059,497

(38,826) (1) 1,020,671

General and administrative 427,811

(22,753) (1) 405,058

Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 321,891

(321,891) (2) —

Special charges (recoveries) 145,890

(145,890) (4) —

GAAP-based income from operations / Non-GAAP-

based income from operations 892,689

761,401 (5) 1,654,090

Other income (expense), net (82,787)

82,787 (6) —

Provision for income taxes 46,005

272,296 (7) 318,301

GAAP-based net income / Non-GAAP-based net

income, attributable to OpenText 435,868

571,892 (8) 1,007,760

GAAP-based earnings per share / Non-GAAP-based

earnings per share-diluted, attributable to OpenText $ 1.65

$ 2.17 (8) $ 3.82



(1) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of share-based compensation expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as this expense is excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (2) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of amortization expense from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as the timing and frequency of amortization expense is dependent on our acquisitions and is hence excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (3) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based gross profit stated in dollars and gross margin stated as a percentage of total revenue. (4) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of special charges (recoveries) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as special charges (recoveries) are generally incurred in the periods relevant to an acquisition and include certain charges or recoveries that are not indicative or related to continuing operations and are therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. (5) GAAP-based and Non-GAAP-based income from operations stated in dollars. (6) Adjustment relates to the exclusion of other income (expense) from our Non-GAAP-based operating expenses as other income (expense) generally relates to the transactional impact of foreign exchange and is generally not indicative or related to continuing operations and is therefore excluded from our internal analysis of operating results. Other income (expense) also includes our share of income (losses) from our holdings in investments as a limited partner. We do not actively trade equity securities in these privately held companies nor do we plan our ongoing operations based around any anticipated fundings or distributions from these investments. We exclude gains and losses on these investments as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. Other income (expense) also includes unrealized and realized gains (losses) on our derivatives which are not designated as hedges. We exclude gains and losses on these derivatives as we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing business and operating results. (7) Adjustment relates to differences between the GAAP-based tax provision rate of approximately 10% and a Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 24%; these rate differences are due to the income tax effects of items that are excluded for the purpose of calculating Non-GAAP-based net income. Such excluded items include amortization, share-based compensation, special charges (recoveries) and other income (expense), net. Also excluded are tax benefits/expense items unrelated to current period income such as changes in reserves for tax uncertainties and valuation allowance reserves and "book to return" adjustments for tax return filings and tax assessments. Beginning in Fiscal 2025, net tax benefits arising from the internal reorganization that occurred in Fiscal 2017 have been fully utilized and are no longer included. In arriving at our Non-GAAP-based tax rate of approximately 24%, we analyzed the individual adjusted expenses and took into consideration the impact of statutory tax rates from local jurisdictions incurring the expense. (8) Reconciliation of GAAP-based net income to Non-GAAP-based net income:



Year Ended June 30, 2025



Per share diluted GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 435,868 $ 1.65 Add (deduct):



Amortization 510,671 1.94 Share-based compensation 104,840 0.40 Special charges (recoveries) 145,890 0.55 Other (income) expense, net 82,787 0.32 GAAP-based provision for income taxes 46,005 0.17 Non-GAAP-based provision for income taxes (318,301) (1.21) Non-GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 1,007,760 $ 3.82

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



Year Ended June 30, 2025 GAAP-based net income, attributable to OpenText $ 435,868 Add:

Provision for income taxes 46,005 Interest and other related expense, net 327,831 Amortization of acquired technology-based intangible assets 188,780 Amortization of acquired customer-based intangible assets 321,891 Depreciation 130,573 Share-based compensation 104,840 Special charges (recoveries) 145,890 Other (income) expense, net 82,787 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,784,465



GAAP-based net income margin 8.4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 34.5 %

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow



Year Ended June 30, 2025 GAAP-based cash flows provided by operating activities $ 830,618 Add:

Capital expenditures (1) (143,222) Free cash flow $ 687,396



(1) Defined as "Additions of property and equipment" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

(3) The following tables provide a composition of our major currencies for revenue and expenses, expressed as a percentage, for the year ended June 30, 2026 and 2025:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Currencies % of Revenue

% of Expenses(1)

% of Revenue

% of Expenses(1) EURO 25 %

14 %

25 %

13 % GBP 6 %

6 %

5 %

6 % CAD 3 %

14 %

3 %

12 % USD 56 %

43 %

56 %

46 % Other 10 %

23 %

11 %

23 % Total 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %



Year Ended June 30, 2026

Year Ended June 30, 2025 Currencies % of Revenue

% of Expenses(1)

% of Revenue

% of Expenses(1) EURO 25 %

14 %

23 %

12 % GBP 5 %

6 %

5 %

6 % CAD 3 %

13 %

3 %

11 % USD 56 %

44 %

58 %

47 % Other 11 %

23 %

11 %

24 % Total 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

(1) Expenses include all cost of revenues and operating expenses included within the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income, except for amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation and special charges (recoveries).

SOURCE Open Text Corporation