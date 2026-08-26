Opera to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), a leading global browser and AI agent company, today announced the appearance of Frode Jacobsen, Chief Financial Officer, at upcoming investor conferences.

Events at which Frode Jacobsen will be presenting:

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on September 8, 2026 - fireside chat at 1:05 p.m. PDT (4:05 pm EDT).

Citi's 2026 Global TMT Conference on September 9, 2026 - fireside chat at 1:15 p.m. EDT.

A live audio webcast and replay of the fireside chats will be available on Opera's investor relations website at https://investor.opera.com.

About Opera

Opera is a user-centric and innovative software company focused on enabling the best possible internet browsing experience across devices. Hundreds of millions worldwide use Opera's mobile and desktop browsers for their speed, security, and unique features, enhanced with integrated AI that enables users to navigate and interact with the web in new transformative ways. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Opera is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "OPRA". Download Opera products from opera.com and learn more about Opera at investor.opera.com.

SOURCE Opera Limited