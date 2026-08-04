OppFi to Participate in August 2026 Conferences

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) ("OppFi" or the "Company"), a leading tech-enabled digital finance platform that works with banks to provide financial products and services for everyday Americans, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Todd Schwartz, and Chief Financial Officer, Pam Johnson, will participate in the following conferences in August 2026:

8th Annual Needham Virtual Fintech & Digital Transformation Conference

Location: Virtual

Date: August 13-14, 2026

2026 Seaport Research Partners Annual Summer Investor Conference

Location: Virtual

Date: August 18-19, 2026

To schedule a meeting with OppFi, please reach out to your Needham or Seaport representatives.

About OppFi

OppFi (NYSE: OPFI) is a leading tech-enabled digital finance platform that works with banks to provide financial products and services for everyday Americans. Through a transparent and responsible platform, which includes financial inclusion and excellent customer experience, the Company supports consumers who are turned away by mainstream options to build better financial health. OppLoans by OppFi maintains a 4.4/5.0 star rating on Trustpilot with more than 5,400 reviews, making the Company one of the top consumer-rated financial platforms online. OppFi also holds a 35% equity interest in Bitty Holdings, LLC ("Bitty"), a credit access company that offers revenue-based financing and other working capital solutions to small businesses. For more information, please visit oppfi.com.

Investors:

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SOURCE OppFi