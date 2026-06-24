OpsGuru Launches Energy Lakehouse Accelerator, Cutting AI Data Infrastructure Build Times by Up to 80 Percent

TORONTO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - OpsGuru, an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, has launched the Energy Lakehouse Accelerator, a production-ready data lakehouse engagement on Amazon Web Services (AWS) that delivers in weeks what has traditionally taken 6 to 12 months to build and deploy. The launch comes one day after OpsGuru received the AWS Data & Analytics Competency, one of the most demanding technical validations AWS grants for data expertise, and brings that expertise directly to market. Together, they arrive at a moment when Canadian AI adoption has surged by 33 percent over the last 12 months. Yet, fewer than one in six enterprises has achieved genuine AI-driven transformation.

Announced June 23, the AWS Data & Analytics Competency is awarded exclusively to partners who have demonstrated the engineering depth to design, build, and operate enterprise-scale data and analytics solutions on AWS. OpsGuru is among a select group of partners globally to hold this designation, a recognition that reflects years of applied work across complex, regulated data environments in energy, financial services, and other industry verticals. The Energy Lakehouse Accelerator is that work brought to market.

Canada's AI transformation gap has a well-understood cause. Research conducted by Strand Partners for AWS shows that while 650,000 Canadian businesses now use AI, only 15 percent have reached the stage where it genuinely changes how they operate. In energy and utilities, mining, manufacturing, and financial services, the bottleneck is foundational: operational technology systems, financial platforms, compliance records, and customer data reside in separate silo's, connected by manual exports and reporting cycles that lag reality by weeks. By the time data is unified, clean, governed, and accessible, the business case has moved on.

"Energy companies are not waiting on better AI models. They are waiting on data infrastructure that is actually ready for AI," said Ryan Smyth, President & CEO of OpsGuru. "The Energy Lakehouse Accelerator eliminates that wait. We built this accelerator because we kept encountering the same story: leadership teams with transformational ambition, engineering teams with the right skills, and a data foundation that would take the better part of a year to stand up. That timeline is no longer acceptable, and with OpsGuru's Energy Lakehouse Accelerator, it is no longer necessary. This is not a pilot program. This is production."

The Energy Lakehouse Accelerator delivers a complete, enterprise-grade data lakehouse on AWS with security, governance, compliance controls, and data quality gates built in from day one, not retrofitted later. The platform securely integrates field-acquired operational data, including SCADA, IoT, and sensor telemetry, with corporate data from ERP, financial, and inventory systems, all governed by a unified data catalogue that enables access control, auditable data lineage and policy enforcement across all data and AI assets. Built on Iceberg, the open-source table format for reliable, high-performance data storage, the full stack runs on Amazon S3, is deployed via Infrastructure as Code, and is production-ready workloads immediately upon delivery. Because the Energy Lakehouse Accelerator is delivered as a managed engagement, customers don't need to assemble specialized cloud, data engineering, or AI teams before their first workload goes live.

OpsGuru is North America's leading AWS Premier Tier Services Partner and a launch partner of the AWS Partner Innovation Hub in Toronto, holding AWS Competencies in Migration, DevOps, Networking, SaaS, AI Services, and Data & Analytics. The company has built a track record of measurable outcomes across energy and utilities, mining, manufacturing, and financial services, industries where fragmented operational technology and strict regulatory requirements have historically made data infrastructure one of the longest lead items in any transformation program.

The Energy Lakehouse Accelerator is available now on the AWS Marketplace. To learn more, visit opsguru.com or contact [email protected].

About OpsGuru

OpsGuru is North America's leading AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, specializing in Managed Cloud Operations, Cloud Native Development, Migration and Modernization, Data, and Artificial Intelligence. Holding the AWS Migration, DevOps, Networking, SaaS, AI Services and Data & Analytics Competencies, OpsGuru delivers expert guidance and innovative solutions spanning Networking, Big Data, DevOps, Migration, and IoT. Leveraging cutting-edge agentic and generative AI technologies, OpsGuru architects and delivers transformative cloud solutions that drive innovation, enhance customer experiences, and ensure robust security, positioning businesses for success in an AI-driven future. The company empowers clients across Financial Services, Energy, Media, Entertainment and Gaming, Utilities, Manufacturing, Sports, and more.

For further information, please contact:

Anita Matte

Senior Director, Marketing

416-845-3235

[email protected]

SOURCE OpsGuru