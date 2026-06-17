OPTASE® Welcomes Eyetamins® Eye Comfort™ and Eyetamins® Vision Support™ to Its Growing Family of Eye Health Solutions

Eyetamins® Eye Comfort to be Featured at the American Optometric Association Meeting

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scope Health, Inc. is proud to announce the addition of Eyetamins® Eye Comfort™ and Eyetamins® Vision Support™ to the OPTASE® family, further expanding its comprehensive portfolio of products designed to support eye health and wellness.*

Eyetamins® Eye Comfort™ and Eyetamins® Vision Support™

The launch represents the latest milestone in OPTASE®'s commitment to providing patients and eye care professionals with innovative solutions that support eye health both inside and out. By combining nutritional support with OPTASE®'s established portfolio of eyelid hygiene, and ocular surface care products, consumers now have even more options to support their daily eye wellness routine.

Adding to the excitement, Eyetamins® Eye Comfort™ and Eyetamins® Vision Support™ will be featured at the upcoming American Optometric Association (AOA) meeting.

"We are thrilled to have Eyetamins® Eye Comfort™ and Eyetamins® Vision Support™ into the OPTASE® family," said Tom Freyne , CEO, Scope Health Inc. "The research recognizes nutritional supplementation as an important adjunctive way to support overall eye health. These products complement our mission of providing complete eye health solutions and reflect our continued investment in innovation, science, and patient care. Having Eyetamins® Eye Comfort™ featured at AOA is an exciting opportunity to showcase the growing body of research supporting nutritional approaches to eye wellness."

Science Meets Everyday Eye Wellness

Eyetamins® Eye Comfort™ was developed to help support eye comfort and ocular wellness* through targeted nutritional ingredients. As dietary habits, digital device usage and environmental stressors continue to impact eye health, nutritional support has become an increasingly important part of a comprehensive eye care strategy.

Eyetamins® Vision Support™ complements the OPTASE® portfolio by providing key nutrients that help support healthy vision and long-term eye health*, making it an ideal addition to daily eye wellness routines.

A Growing OPTASE® Family

The addition of Eyetamins® reinforces OPTASE®'s vision of delivering a complete eye health ecosystem, offering solutions that support:

Daily eye comfort

Healthy vision

Eyelid hygiene

Ocular surface health

Long-term eye wellness

Together, these products help consumers and eye care professionals take a more holistic approach to eye health.

Attendees of the upcoming AOA meeting are invited to visit the OPTASE® team to learn more about Eyetamins® Eye Comfort™ and review the latest research being presented.

Eyetamins® Eye Comfort™ and Eyetamins® Vision Support™ are available now at Optase.com and through participating eye care professionals.

About Scope Health, Inc.

Scope Health, Inc. is dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative healthcare solutions that improve quality of life. Through its OPTASE® brand, the company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products designed to support eye comfort, eye health, and overall wellness through science-backed innovation.

For more information, visit www.optase.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE Scope Health Inc