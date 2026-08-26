Optikos Obtains 110 SPRS Score, Validating Supply Chain Security for Defense Programs

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optikos has officially obtained a score of 110 on the Department of Defense's Supplier Performance Risk System (SPRS) assessment. This milestone confirms the company's full compliance with the stringent cybersecurity controls mandated by NIST SP 800-171 and CMMC Level 2 requirements. The achievement solidifies the company's status as a trusted partner for the US defense industrial base and boosts confidence in its security controls across industries.

What the Score Means for Optikos Defense Partners

Optikos earns a perfect 110 DoD SPRS score, confirming full NIST SP 800-171 and CMMC Level 2 defense compliance. Post this Optikos achieves a perfect 110 SPRS score, validating full NIST SP 800-171 and CMMC Level 2 cybersecurity compliance for defense programs.

In the current defense landscape, the SPRS score is the primary gatekeeper for contract eligibility. It signals to program managers and acquisition officers that Optikos has successfully mitigated supply chain risks. At the same time, the score helps ensure sensitive technical data and proprietary optical designs remain protected against evolving cyber threats.

"When a client from a defense organization chooses Optikos, they are buying two things: performance and peace of mind". -Byron Seabolt, Sr. Manager of Business Development

For an advanced optics and photonics manufacturer like Optikos, this distinction is a key market differentiator. Developing next-generation sensor suites and guidance systems involves creating sensitive technical data that is a prime target for espionage. By securing an 110 rating, Optikos can guarantee the extra cybersecurity steps taken to de-risk physical production lines. This dual-layer defense ensures that the precision of its optical hardware is matched by a strategic digital layer that neutralizes supply chain vulnerabilities for mission-critical assets.

A Commitment to Defense Professionalism and Partnership

Byron Seabolt, Senior Manager of Business Development at Optikos, noted, "We know that for our customers, a delay caused by a security audit or a data breach is not an option. When a client from a defense organization chooses Optikos, they are buying two things: performance and peace of mind. Both are equally important for building trusting partnerships. This perfect score proves that we treat their sensitive data with the same engineering discipline we apply to their hardware. It tells our partners that we have done the hard work upfront to de-risk their supply chain. And that allows them to focus entirely on mission success without worrying about where their data stands."

For Optikos partners, including those active in defense, this means:

Confidence that sensitive information is handled with discipline and care;

Reduced program risk due to proven cybersecurity maturity;

Assurance that Optikos operates at a standard aligned with national security needs in the United States.

An Internal Culture Built on Excellence and Security

The cybersecurity guarantee represents the culmination of a deeply ingrained internal culture where security is treated with the same precision and zero tolerance for error as optical manufacturing.

"The discipline required to engineer precision optics is the same discipline that secures our digital infrastructure. Our defense partners in particular need suppliers who are ready, reliable, and resilient," said Nick Mastricola, Quality Manager at Optikos.

Beyond being AI-ready, the company is also investing in continuous workforce training and advanced threat detection systems. From an organizational culture viewpoint, Optikos follows the principle that human and technological defenses should evolve at the same pace as the threats they are designed to counter.

Looking Ahead to Expanding Capabilities on a Proven Foundation

As the defense industrial landscape continues to navigate an increasingly complex threat environment, Optikos stands ready to meet the challenge with a proven track record of security and precision. By maintaining a culture where cybersecurity and optical engineering are inextricably linked, the Optikos team reinforces its status as a trusted partner capable of safely delivering the next generation of critical technologies for defense applications.

About Optikos LLC

Optikos® is the world's largest independent optical engineering company. Based in Wakefield, MA, Optikos drives precision and excellence across diverse markets including defense, life sciences, space, aerial imaging, and semiconductor manufacturing, among others. The company delivers performance through three main areas of expertise: engineering services, manufacturing, and metrology. Across these sectors, Optikos promises to bring clarity to complex challenges by combining rapid delivery, unwavering commitment to timelines, and uncompromising quality for every engineered solution.

Media Contact:

Daniela Dandes

Senior Brand Communications Manager at Optikos, LLC

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Optikos, LLC