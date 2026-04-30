Optimum Nutrition Introduces New Convenient Formats to Power Everyday Performance

New formats across creatine and protein deliver convenient, trusted support for strength, recovery and everyday routines

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimum Nutrition, the world's #1 sports nutrition brand1 and part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, is expanding its portfolio with two new products designed to fit today's active lifestyles. The expanded portfolio includes Creatine Gummies and a 40G Protein Shake, offering convenient solutions across strength and recovery:

The new products debut under Optimum Nutrition’s latest creative platform, Optimum Advantage, brought to life with the help of Optimum Nutrition partner and pro football player, Cooper DeJean. Optimum Nutrition debuts two new products designed to fit today’s active lifestyles, including new Creatine Gummies and a 40G Protein Shake, offering convenient solutions across strength and recovery.

Creatine Gummies: From the #1 selling creatine brand in the U.S 2 , these gummies deliver 5g of pure creatine monohydrate in just three gummies to help support strength, power and explosive performance 3 . Available in pineapple and blue raspberry, these gummies are designed for easy, on-the-go use with no mixing required.

From the #1 selling creatine brand in the U.S , these gummies deliver 5g of pure creatine monohydrate in just three gummies to help support strength, power and explosive performance . Available in pineapple and blue raspberry, these gummies are designed for easy, on-the-go use with no mixing required. 40G Protein Shake: Delivering 40G of high-quality protein, this ready-to-drink shake helps support muscle recovery and provides an easy way to help meet daily protein goals. Available in chocolate or vanilla and no mixing required, the new 40g shake fits easily into any routine.

Rounding out the lineup is the new Opti-Lock™ Shaker, developed in partnership with Promixx. Designed to deliver a secure, leak-resistant seal, it helps prevent spills and mess—bringing added confidence and convenience to everyday routines, whether at home, in the gym or on the go—reflecting Optimum Nutrition's continued focus on quality and innovation.

With more than 35 years of delivering trusted, high-quality performance nutrition, Optimum Nutrition continues to evolve its portfolio with convenient ways to support everyday routines.

"As the world's most trusted sports nutrition brand, we're committed to developing solutions that evolve with consumers' needs," said Jen Werle, Brand Director, Optimum Nutrition. "Today's consumers are more intentional than ever about how they train and recover, so we developed these new products to deliver convenient formats that help support their goals."

The new products debut under Optimum Nutrition's latest creative platform, Optimum Advantage, which is grounded in the belief that at the highest level, even the smallest advantages matter. Brought to life with Optimum Nutrition partner and pro football player Cooper DeJean, the platform highlights the discipline, consistency and daily habits that help support performance.

"As an athlete, the little things you do every day make the biggest difference," said Cooper DeJean, pro-football cornerback and Optimum Nutrition partner. "Optimum Nutrition products are my secret advantage for staying ahead on, and off, the field. Whether it's creatine for strength or a shake for recovery, Optimum Nutrition keeps me locked in and helps me build on the work I put in year–round."

Optimum Nutrition's new Creatine Gummies, 40G Protein Shake and Opti-Lock™ Shaker are now available at select retailers nationwide and OptimumNutrition.com:

Optimum Nutrition Creatine Gummies are available in a 35-serving bag for $39.99.

are available in a 35-serving bag for $39.99. Optimum Nutrition 40G protein shake is available in a 12-pack of 14-ounce bottles for $39.99.

is available in a 12-pack of 14-ounce bottles for $39.99. Optimum Nutrition Opti-Lock™ Shaker is available for $19.99.

For more information on the new products, follow Optimum Nutrition on Instagram (@OptimumNutrition) and TikTok (@OptimumNutrition_US).

About Optimum Nutrition

Part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Optimum Nutrition® is the world's #1 sports nutrition brand[1], producing a wide variety of high-quality sports nutrition supplements and beverages to support an active and healthy lifestyle, including protein powders, ready-to-drink shakes and beverages, energy and hydration products, ready-to-eat bars, multivitamins and more. For over 35 years, Optimum Nutrition has set the standard for trusted products and proudly produces Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Whey™, which is universally recognized as the world's No. 1 selling[2] whey protein powder. Optimum Nutrition products are sold in 100+ countries around the world and can be found in specialty and mass retail stores, gyms and fitness centers, and online retailers. For more information, visit OptimumNutrition.com and follow the brand on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Glanbia Performance Nutrition

Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) is part of Glanbia plc, a better nutrition company headquartered in Ireland. As the world's #1 sports nutrition company, GPN's mission is to inspire people everywhere to achieve their performance and healthy lifestyle goals. GPN's leading sports and lifestyle nutrition brands include Optimum Nutrition®, think!®, Isopure®, Amazing Grass® SlimFast® and BSN®, among others. Visit Glanbia.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn.

1 Euromonitor International Limited; Consumer Health 2025 Edition, Sports Nutrition category, %retail value shares, 2024 data

2 Euromonitor International Ltd; Retail Value Sale, more information including dates at https://www.optimumnutrition.com/en-us/claim

3 When used daily, over time, and combined with exercise

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SOURCE Glanbia Performance Nutrition (NA), Inc.