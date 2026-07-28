OPTIMYZED Movement & Recovery Brings Athletic Wellness to Durham

The innovative athletic wellness clinic introduces elite whole-body care for everyday athletes in the Triangle.

DURHAM, N.C., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OPTIMYZED Movement & Recovery has officially opened its permanent location in South Durham, introducing a new athletic wellness experience designed to help active individuals stay connected to the activities that matter most to them.

The opening follows 18 months of planning and a successful six-month proof of concept that demonstrated strong local demand for a more comprehensive approach to movement health.

OPTIMYZED Movement & Recovery

Across the Triangle, the rapid growth of run clubs, fitness communities, recreational sports and active social groups reflects how deeply local residents value movement. Yet many active individuals have been conditioned to accept daily discomfort and physical limitations as an unavoidable cost of staying active. Athletic wellness challenges that status quo by bridging the gap between elite sports medicine support and everyday movement health.

Care is delivered by Certified Athletic Trainers, specialized sports medicine professionals most often found on the sidelines of Division I collegiate athletics or in professional sports settings. By blending proactive and reactive care, the team focuses on identifying and managing the root causes of movement restrictions.

"After more than a decade supporting Division I and Olympic athletes, I saw a clear gap in the proactive, whole-body support available to everyday active individuals," said Dr. Rae Martin, Certified Athletic Trainer at OPTIMYZED Movement & Recovery. "Bringing that high-level approach to Durham has been deeply rewarding. It is inspiring to work with such a diverse population of everyday athletes dedicated to building physical longevity and staying available for the activities they love."

The business serves two broad groups within the Triangle's active community.

The first includes people who live to move: individuals passionate about running, strength training, cycling, climbing, recreational sports, group fitness and maintaining an active lifestyle for years to come.

The second includes people who move to live. These workforce athletes have physically demanding careers and rely on strength, mobility and durability to do their jobs and protect their livelihoods.

"OPTIMYZED Movement & Recovery gives everyday athletes and people with physically demanding jobs access to the kind of support typically reserved for elite athletes," said Erik Barr, founder of OPTIMYZED Movement & Recovery. "Our Athletic Wellness model combines proactive and reactive care with expert guidance on developing sustainable habits that build physical resilience and movement longevity."

To celebrate its launch, OPTIMYZED Movement & Recovery is introducing founding membership promotions for local residents through the end of September. To learn more about available services, visit www.optimyzed.life.

About OPTIMYZED Movement & Recovery

OPTIMYZED Movement & Recovery is an Athletic Wellness concept bringing elite-level support to everyday athletes across the Triangle. Led by Certified Athletic Trainers, the clinic integrates expert movement care, specialized recovery tools and lifestyle support to build physical resilience and support movement longevity.

Media Contact:

Erik Barr, Founder

OPTIMYZED Movement & Recovery

[email protected]

919-473-3144

SOURCE OPTIMYZED Movement & Recovery