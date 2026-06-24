Opti's Digital Intelligence: Powering America's First Integrated Smart Stormwater Solution

BOSTON, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Opti, the leader in digital infrastructure solutions for stormwater management, announced a groundbreaking agreement with Oldcastle Infrastructure to integrate Opti's digital monitoring, control, and analytic capabilities into their stormwater product portfolio.

This collaboration brings together Oldcastle Infrastructure's extensive expertise in stormwater conveyance, detention, and treatment systems with Opti's innovative software and hardware platform, enabling municipalities, developers, and infrastructure owners to transform traditional stormwater assets into intelligent, connected systems. By combining proven physical infrastructure with real-time data and automated controls, the partnership will help customers improve system performance, enhance regulatory compliance, reduce flooding risks, and optimize long-term asset management.

As communities face increasing challenges from urbanization, aging infrastructure, and more frequent extreme weather events, Oldcastle Infrastructure and Opti are committed to delivering smarter stormwater solutions that support sustainable water management and local economic resiliency.

"Opti was built on the belief that actively managing stormwater upstream is the key to relieving capacity constraints while keeping growing capital and maintenance costs in check," said Alex Bedig, Opti's Chief Innovation Officer and Co-Founder. "Oldcastle Infrastructure has supported our vision by embedding our digital components directly into their physical precast designs. This is a milestone for the industry, shifting the standard from presumed to observed performance."

Together with Oldcastle Infrastructure, we are proud to announce our first offering: SmartCapture™ powered by Opti—America's first fully integrated, "digital-by-default" stormwater storage system. SmartCapture addresses today's stormwater challenges by combining Oldcastle Infrastructure's premier precast concrete storage modules with Opti's embedded continuous monitoring and adaptive control (CMAC) technology. The automated system proactively manages stormwater capture, storage, and release in real time by evaluating both weather forecasts and in-system water levels—all without requiring separate, external control infrastructure. Integrating this technology directly into the manufacturing process simplifies construction, reduces capital costs, and optimizes constrained sites. By bringing high-volume active infrastructure straight to the market, it allows asset owners to easily scale operations and digitize their networks.

"This partnership underscores Oldcastle Infrastructure's commitment to reinventing the way our world is built," said Jeffrey Johnson, Oldcastle Infrastructure's Director of Water Innovation. "With Opti, we are transforming how stormwater is managed by integrating digital intelligence into infrastructure, shifting systems from static to assets that actively perform and adapt. This is a critical step in delivering more resilient systems and stronger long‑term value for the communities we serve."

SOURCE OptiRTC, Inc.