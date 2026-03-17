Optro launches AI-Powered GRC Capabilities for the Modern Enterprise with AI Governance, Cyber Risk, and Continuous Control Monitoring

New product capabilities unify AI governance, cyber risk, and automated controls into a single view, helping modern GRC practitioners turn clarity into strategic action.

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optro, the leading AI-powered GRC platform empowering enterprises to transform risk into opportunity, today announced several product capabilities to boost the effectiveness of customers' risk management programs and enable them to innovate with AI confidently and responsibly. These capabilities follow one week after the company changed its name to reflect what its AI-powered GRC platform enables: a single, coherent view across infosec, compliance, risk, and audit.

"Cyber risk now moves at machine speed, and legacy GRC tools can no longer keep up," said Happy Wang, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Optro. "By leveraging AI to predict cyber risk, surface real-time insights, and accelerate mitigation, we help organizations shift from reactive reporting to proactive risk defense—building a true system of action that is ready for the AI era."

Optro's latest Risk Intelligence report found that AI governance program maturity is advancing, but unevenly. AI adoption continues to outpace AI governance, with 85 percent of organizations reporting they have integrated AI into their core operations or deployed it across multiple functions, while only a quarter report comprehensive visibility into employee AI use. At the same time, only 34 percent of organizations report their AI governance program is strategic and continuously improving. As these challenges become increasingly prevalent across industries, Optro has released the following product capabilities to help customers turn clarity into action:

Unified AI Governance: Serves as the essential orchestration layer for AI governance. By bridging the gap between policies & frameworks, your AI tech stack, and human oversight, this capability enables a unified, automated approach. We ensure that AI risks are visible, compliance is streamlined, and governance policies are enforceable across your entire organization.

Serves as the essential orchestration layer for AI governance. By bridging the gap between policies & frameworks, your AI tech stack, and human oversight, this capability enables a unified, automated approach. We ensure that AI risks are visible, compliance is streamlined, and governance policies are enforceable across your entire organization. Cyber Risk: Vulnerability Risk Monitoring: Provides a clear narrative of how a specific vulnerability affects an organization's security posture and bottom line. This AI-powered functionality enables customers to understand the true business impact of a vulnerability. Included with IT and Cyber Risk Management (formerly IT Risk Management), it's a paradigm shift in how organizations defend their digital perimeter.

Provides a clear narrative of how a specific vulnerability affects an organization's security posture and bottom line. This AI-powered functionality enables customers to understand the true business impact of a vulnerability. Included with IT and Cyber Risk Management (formerly IT Risk Management), it's a paradigm shift in how organizations defend their digital perimeter. Continuous Control Monitoring: With AI-driven recommendations for the controls best suited for automation, and a library of ready-to-use monitor templates, teams can bypass manual setup to start monitoring controls immediately. This capability helps customers reduce manual effort, improve consistency, and gain more timely visibility into control performance. By automating evidence collection and surfacing potential issues earlier, teams can address gaps more efficiently and move toward a more continuous approach to assurance.

For more information about Optro and its new product capabilities, visit optro.ai or stop by booth S-1749 at the RSAC Conference in San Francisco next week.

About Optro

Optro (formerly AuditBoard) helps enterprises transform risk into opportunity, redefining GRC through an agentic system of action. More than 50% of the Fortune 500 trust Optro to elevate audit, risk, and compliance in addressing a new era of risk. Optro is top-rated by customers on G2 and was named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Tools, Assurance Leaders. To learn more, visit: optro.ai.

Contact:

Laura Groshans

press@ optro.ai

SOURCE Optro, Inc