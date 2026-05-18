Optro Now Offered Through GuidePoint Security

New partnership offers GuidePoint Security customers access to Optro's AI-powered GRC platform for continuous visibility into enterprise risk.

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optro (formerly AuditBoard), the AI-powered GRC platform empowering enterprises to transform risk into opportunity, today announced a new reseller partnership with GuidePoint Security, the leading cybersecurity solution provider helping organizations make better decisions to minimize risk.

By combining GuidePoint's expert advisory services and deep cybersecurity expertise with Optro's award-winning system of action, customers gain access to a unified, AI-driven approach to managing cyber and third-party risk, compliance, AI governance, and business resilience. Through this partnership, GuidePoint customers can shift from a reactive, point-in-time posture to a more continuous view of their risk environments.

"Optro is proud to be a GuidePoint Security vendor partner," said Scott Whitlock, VP of Global Channel and Alliances at Optro. "For years, organizations have struggled to move beyond reactive compliance and risk management. At Optro, we transform risk into opportunity through secure agentic GRC, and are excited to bring proactive, unified cyber risk management to GuidePoint's customers."

"We are excited to welcome Optro to our vendor community," said Mark Thornberry, VP, Partnerships at GuidePoint Security. "Our partnership with Optro enables customers to achieve a higher level of cyber maturity and operational efficiency with a single, AI-powered risk management platform."

About Optro

Optro (formerly AuditBoard) helps enterprises transform risk into opportunity, redefining GRC through an agentic system of action. More than 50% of the Fortune 500 trust Optro to elevate audit, risk, and compliance in addressing a new era of risk. Optro is top-rated by customers on G2 and was named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Tools, Assurance Leaders. To learn more, visit: optro.ai.

Contact:

Laura Groshans

press@ optro.ai

SOURCE Optro, Inc