Opus Fund Services Explores 20 Years of "Discovering Alpha" with Old City Investment Partners

The latest episode of "The Opus Open Kitchen" podcast shares capital raising best practices from one of the world's top placement agents.

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus Fund Services, a leading global fund administrator, announced a new episode of the "Opus Open Kitchen", an alternative investments industry podcast focused on challenges and opportunities impacting fund managers and investors.

In the recent release, "Discovering Alpha", host Leo LaForce sits down with the Founding Partner of Old City Investment Partners, Seth Damski, and Managing Director Avi Sage, who share valuable insights and lessons learned while placing more than $20 billion of institutional capita with clients over the past two decades, including:

How niche strategies play an important role in investors' portfolios

Attributes of fund managers who differentiate during due diligence

Advice for building meaningful long-term relationships with investors

"Uncommon Ideas" coming out of the Alpha on the Delta 2026 conference

What's next in Old City Investment Partners' continuing growth story

"We thank Seth and Avi at Old City Investment Partners, both for sharing their expertise and for being a long-time Opus administration client" said LaForce. "Our conversation together stressed the importance of integrity, alignment of interests, infrastructure quality, and listening closely to each investor's specific priorities as key ingredients for success in today's ultra-competitive fundraising environment."

The Opus Open Kitchen podcast brings listeners unique perspectives from special guests at some of the world's leading allocators, capital raisers, consultants, and managers across key themes shaping the alternative investments industry. The latest episode, "Discovering Alpha", is available now on:

Apple Podcasts:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/discovering-alpha/id1872499401?i=1000778036903

Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6ApShDmY578qjBK3rRDbuG?si=bJVytPH5RCKCfZ9uDRzByA

About Opus Fund Services

Opus Fund Services is an award-winning independent global fund administrator currently servicing over 625+ alternative investment managers of all strategies, 1,200+ funds, and 100,000+ investors worldwide. Opus pioneered the use of intelligent automations, solving for the industry challenges and operational risks that traditional administration could not. Opus' industry-first Digital Back Office continues to transform the controls, scale, and transparency available to support and protect fund managers and investors. For further information visit www.opusfundservices.com and follow Opus on LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Leo LaForce, Opus Fund Services: [email protected].

About Old City Investment Partners

Old City Investment Partners was founded in New York City in 2006, and during the last twenty years has been instrumental to the emergence and growth of many best-in-class private credit, private equity, real asset, and hedge fund managers. The firm has placed over $20 billion of institutional capital with its clients, and is known for consistent sourcing of differentiated investments, it's long-standing investor relationships, and its collaborative, thoughtful approach to capital formation. For more information visit www.oldcitycapital.com and follow Old City on LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Ansley Sobel, Old City Investment Partners: [email protected]

SOURCE Opus Fund Services