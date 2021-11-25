Oral Care Market Size to Record a CAGR of 4.42% by 2025 | Technavio

Top 3 Oral Care Market Players

Amway Corp.- The company offers different types of oral care under the brand name Glister.

The company offers different types of oral care under the brand name Glister. Church and Dwight Co. Inc.- The company offers different types of oral care, including personal care, hair care, health care, and others.

The company offers different types of oral care, including personal care, hair care, health care, and others. Colgate-Palmolive Co.- The company offers different types of oral care such as Brushing & Flossing, Oral Care and Diabetes, Teeth Whitening, Nutrition & Oral Health, Adult Oral Care, and others.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 . View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Oral Care Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

The oral care market is driven by technological innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization, rise in demand for mouthwash for specific oral concern, and growing awareness of oral and dental health.



Download Free Sample Report for more information on market segmentation as well as trends, drivers, and challenges impacting the market

Reports that might interest you:

Lip Gloss Market: The lip gloss market has been segmented by finish (glossy, matte, glitter, and others) and geography ( Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

The lip gloss market has been segmented by finish (glossy, matte, glitter, and others) and geography ( , APAC, , , and MEA). Luxury Perfume Market: The luxury perfume market has been segmented by end-user (women, men, and unisex), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, MEA, and South America ). Download Free Sample Report

Oral Care Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.42% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 10.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.59 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amway Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Combe Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio