Oral Care Market Size to Record a CAGR of 4.42% by 2025 | Technavio

Nov 25, 2021, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oral Care Market Segmented by Distribution Channel (offline and online) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is expected to grow by USD 10.62 bn from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 4.42%.
Top 3 Oral Care Market Players
- Amway Corp.- The company offers different types of oral care under the brand name Glister.
- Church and Dwight Co. Inc.- The company offers different types of oral care, including personal care, hair care, health care, and others.
- Colgate-Palmolive Co.- The company offers different types of oral care such as Brushing & Flossing, Oral Care and Diabetes, Teeth Whitening, Nutrition & Oral Health, Adult Oral Care, and others.
Oral Care Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
The oral care market is driven by technological innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization, rise in demand for mouthwash for specific oral concern, and growing awareness of oral and dental health.
|
Oral Care Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.42%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 10.62 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.59
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 33%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, UK, and Brazil
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Amway Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Combe Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
SOURCE Technavio
