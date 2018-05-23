Oral Thin Films Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05400950

The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market.It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, disease indication, distribution channel, and region.

A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section.Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market.

This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global oral thin films market.

Global Oral Thin Films Market: Key Segments

Based on product, the market has been segmented into sublingual film and fast dissolving dental/buccal film.The segments have been analyzed based on available product categories in the oral thin films market, cost-effectiveness, and preference among industries.

In terms of disease indication, the global oral thin films market has been classified into schizophrenia, migraine, opioid dependence, nausea & vomiting, and others.Based on distribution channel, the global market has been categorized into hospital pharmacies, drug stores, retail pharmacies, and e-commerce.

The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Oral Thin Films Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global oral thin films market has been segmented into five major regions and key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global oral thin films market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players in the global oral thin films market are ZIM Laboratories Limited, Indivior plc, Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., IntelGenx Corp., Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Allergan plc, NAL Pharma, and Solvay

The global oral thin films market has been segmented as given below:

Global Oral Thin Films Market Revenue, by Product

Sublingual Film

Fast Dissolving Dental/Buccal Film

Global Oral Thin Films Market Revenue, by Disease Indication

Schizophrenia

Migraine

Opioid Dependence

Nausea & Vomiting

Others

Global Oral Thin Films Market Revenue, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacies

E-commerce

Global Oral Thin Films Market Revenue, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

India

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05400950

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oral-thin-films-market---global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2018---2026-300653925.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

