Oral Thin Films Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

Global Oral Thin Films Market: Overview
This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global oral thin films market. Rise in demand for thin film drug delivery systems, considerable research and development in the segment, low development cost as compared to new drugs, and strategic alliances between novel technology owners and pharmaceutical giants are the major drivers of the global oral thin films market.
The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market.It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, disease indication, distribution channel, and region.
A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section.Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market.
This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global oral thin films market.
Global Oral Thin Films Market: Key Segments
Based on product, the market has been segmented into sublingual film and fast dissolving dental/buccal film.The segments have been analyzed based on available product categories in the oral thin films market, cost-effectiveness, and preference among industries.
In terms of disease indication, the global oral thin films market has been classified into schizophrenia, migraine, opioid dependence, nausea & vomiting, and others.Based on distribution channel, the global market has been categorized into hospital pharmacies, drug stores, retail pharmacies, and e-commerce.
The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.
Global Oral Thin Films Market: Regional Outlook
Geographically, the global oral thin films market has been segmented into five major regions and key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.
Companies Mentioned in Report
The report also profiles major players in the global oral thin films market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players in the global oral thin films market are ZIM Laboratories Limited, Indivior plc, Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., IntelGenx Corp., Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Allergan plc, NAL Pharma, and Solvay
