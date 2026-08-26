Oran Inc., with Tyrula LLC as CTA Teammate, Awarded CMS FFM Agent/Broker Request Assistance Now Contract

Two women-owned small businesses to support CMS in modernizing Request Assistance Now to improve consumer assistance, Agent/Broker responsiveness, and Marketplace operational visibility

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oran Inc., with Tyrula LLC serving as its Contractor Team Arrangement (CTA) teammate, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Federally Facilitated Marketplace (FFM) Agent/Broker Request Assistance Now (RAN) contract.

Team Oran/Tyrula will support CMS and the Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight (CCIIO) in redesigning and delivering the next generation of Request Assistance Now. RAN helps connect consumers requesting assistance through HealthCare.gov with Marketplace-registered Agents and Brokers.

RAN plays an important role in the Marketplace assistance experience. After a consumer requests help, the system must support timely routing, Agent/Broker notification, response tracking, status updates, CMS oversight, and Open Enrollment readiness. Team Oran/Tyrula will support CMS in delivering a modern, secure, scalable, accessible, configurable, and Government-owned solution that improves consumer assistance while providing CMS with greater flexibility, transparency, operational insight, and long-term sustainability.

This award also supports efficient, accountable Federal technology delivery. As CMS transitions from a proprietary referral service model, Team Oran/Tyrula will support delivery of a fit-for-purpose, Government-owned custom solution designed to reduce long-term vendor dependency, improve flexibility, and support cost-effective sustainment. The firm-fixed-price approach is consistent with Executive Order 14402, "Promoting Efficiency, Accountability, and Performance in Federal Contracting," which emphasizes fixed-price contracting, predictable costs, and contractor accountability.

"Team Oran/Tyrula is honored to support CMS and CCIIO in modernizing Request Assistance Now. We look forward to delivering a secure, scalable, and Government-owned capability that improves consumer assistance, supports Agents and Brokers, and strengthens CMS's operational visibility."

— Meeta Bhuyan, CEO, Oran Inc.

"We are honored to continue supporting CMS and CCIIO on this important mission. RAN is the critical handoff between a consumer's request for help and timely Marketplace assistance. Tyrula is proud to support a solution that reduces friction for agents and brokers while giving CMS greater transparency, flexibility, and insight."

— Rachna Uppal, President, Tyrula LLC

Team Oran/Tyrula brings complementary experience across CMS Marketplace systems, secure Federal technology delivery, user-centered design, mobile and web development, policy-driven decision-making, analytics, cloud modernization, accessibility, and operations support. The award reflects the collaboration and commitment of the full Oran–Tyrula team.

About Oran Inc.

Oran Inc. is a woman-owned small business Federal technology firm supporting Government programs through secure digital services, cloud modernization, systems integration, cybersecurity, program management, and operations support.

About Tyrula LLC

Tyrula LLC is a woman-owned small business and software development company delivering digital transformation, agile delivery, user-centered design, healthcare technology, application development, analytics, and automation services to Federal and commercial clients. Tyrula has developed multiple software products and secure workflow solutions for healthcare and Government users and brings a product-development mindset to Federal modernization.

Media Contact: Tami Turnbull, Business Development Manager, Oran Inc., [email protected], 757.329.4446

SOURCE Oran Inc and Tyrula LLC