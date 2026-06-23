Orange EV Deploys its 2,000th Electric Terminal Truck to Coke Canada Bottling, Receives National Supplier Partner Award

The milestone reflects an industry inflection point toward electric yard operations driven by uptime, reliability, total cost of ownership, and emissions reduction

KANSAS CITY, Kan., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange EV, the leading manufacturer of purpose-built electric terminal trucks in North America, today announced the deployment of its 2,000th truck overall, delivered to Coke Canada Bottling (Coca-Cola Canada Bottling Ltd.), a family-owned, independent business and one of Canada's largest beverage manufacturers and distributors. The deployment expands Coke Canada Bottling's use of Orange EV zero-emissions electric terminal trucks across facilities in British Columbia and Quebec, reinforcing the company's commitment to reducing carbon emissions while improving operational efficiencies and meeting the needs of their customers.

Coca-Cola Canada Bottling - Orange EV Terminal Truck

Orange EV's electric yard trucks have now surpassed more than 12 million key-on hours and 33 million miles of operation across over 370 fleets operating in more than 41 U.S. states, 4 Canadian provinces, and the Caribbean. Across all deployments, Orange EV trucks consistently deliver an average uptime rate of approximately 97 percent, addressing one of the industry's most persistent operational concerns: equipment reliability and availability in mission-critical yard environments.

In high-throughput logistics operations like Coke Canada Bottling's, downtime directly impacts operational efficiency and costs. As fleet managers face increasing pressure to improve productivity and predictability across their supply chains, electric yard trucks have emerged as the most validated application of heavy-duty EVs in North America.

"As a family-owned, generational business, we are proud to continue growing our electric fleet and advancing opportunities to reduce our carbon emissions while managing our environmental footprint," says Tony Chow, President, Coke Canada Bottling. "We are pleased to partner with Orange EV and congratulate their team as they achieve this exciting milestone."

Purpose-built for demanding yard operations, Orange EV's electric terminal trucks operate across distribution centers, logistics hubs, ports, and intermodal facilities throughout North America, including some of Canada's most challenging winter environments. From the industry-leading e-TRIEVER® platform deployed across warehouse and distribution operations to the high-capacity HUSK-e® designed for intensive port and heavy-duty applications, Orange EV trucks are engineered to deliver the uptime, pulling power, and operational predictability required in the most challenging environments in the world. Over millions of operating hours, Orange EV customers are reducing exposure to diesel fuel price volatility, lowering maintenance-related disruptions, and improving day-to-day operational reliability, while each truck eliminates an estimated 80 to 90 tons of CO₂ emissions annually compared to diesel yard trucks.

"Delivering our 2,000th truck is more than a production milestone, it reflects a broader industry tipping point," said Kurt Neutgens, Co-Founder, President, and CTO of Orange EV. "Having done calculations under real-world conditions and duty cycles, fleet operators are no longer asking whether electric yard trucks can do the job. They are now asking how quickly they can standardize around Orange EV solutions to improve their uptime, predictability, and total cost of ownership."

The 2,000th terminal truck deployment coincides with Coke Canada Bottling naming Orange EV one of its 2025 Supplier Partner Award winners at the company's annual Supplier Partner Forum. This partnership demonstrates how leading logistics operators are adopting electric yard trucks not as experimental sustainability initiatives, but as practical and proven operational upgrades that improve costs and efficiency, reduce downtime, and create more predictable supply chain performance ultimately enhancing their service to customers.

About Orange EV

Orange EV is the leading manufacturer of purpose-built zero-emission terminal trucks in North America. Manufactured in Kansas City, Orange EV delivers a turnkey electrification solution that includes Class 8 EV trucks, on-site service, and a battery-integrated charging system, empowering fleets to deploy yard operations with superior reliability in days or weeks, not years. Surpassing 33 million miles and 12 million hours of operation across 41 states, 4 Canadian provinces, and the Caribbean, savvy fleets choose Orange EV for more cost-effective, predictable operations. Visit orangeev.com.

About Coke Canada Bottling

Coke Canada Bottling is a family-owned business, with 6,000 diverse employees coast-to-coast. As Canada's local bottler, the company operates in every province through more than 50 sales and distribution centres and five manufacturing facilities. Coke Canada Bottling proudly makes, moves, and sells the most loved beverages Canadians enjoy including Coca-Cola®, Diet Coke®, Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar, Sprite®, Fanta®, Barq's®, FUZE Iced Tea®, POWERADE®, DASANI®, vitaminwater®, and partner brands BODYARMOR, Canada Dry®, Monster Energy®, and A&W®. Visit www.CokeCanada.com or follow on LinkedIn @Coca-Cola Canada Bottling Limited to learn more.

SOURCE Orange EV