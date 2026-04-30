OrangeTwist Debuts TwistX, A First-of-Its-Kind Consumer Aesthetics Experience Set to Redefine the Med Spa Industry

Immersive, consumer event brings brands, experts, and consumers together in Newport Beach on June 6

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OrangeTwist, the modern aesthetics destination known for redefining personalized care across body, face, and skin, announced the launch of TwistX, its inaugural consumer event designed to transform how people discover and engage with aesthetics. Taking place Saturday, June 6, in Newport Beach, TwistX will feature immersive brand activations, interactive booths, expert-led sessions, and exclusive on-site offers, delivering a highly curated experience that blends education, entertainment, and results.

San Juan Capistrano Center Front Desk

In an industry historically centered around clinical settings, TwistX flips the script, creating an open, immersive environment where beauty enthusiasts and the aesthetics-curious alike can explore, learn, and experience firsthand. The event will bring together leading brands, including Botox, Hydrafacial, ZO Skin Health, and Glo2Facial, alongside top experts, for a full day of discovery, hands-on demos, and real-time education.

Guests will have the opportunity to test products, participate in live demonstrations, receive curated treatments, and unlock exclusive access to the latest innovations shaping the industry.

"As pioneers in the med spa space, we saw an opportunity to create something entirely new, an experience that brings consumers closer to the brands, technology, and expertise driving our industry forward," said Denise Keeler, Chief Growth Officer and Co-Founder of OrangeTwist. "TwistX is about breaking down barriers, making aesthetics more transparent and approachable, and giving people the confidence to explore what's possible."

TwistX will take place at Hyatt Regency Newport Beach, with tickets on sale now and available at OrangeTwist.com. Tickets are priced at $250 and include over $800 in curated treatments, premium product experiences, and $250 service credits redeemable across all 24 OrangeTwist centers.

About OrangeTwist

Founded in 2015, OrangeTwist is a leading provider of medically supervised aesthetic and wellness treatments, delivering real results through innovative, non-invasive services and exceptional client experiences. With 24 locations across 6 states, OrangeTwist offers a comprehensive portfolio of injectable, energy-based, and wellness treatments supported by strong clinical oversight and best-in-class operational systems. For more information, visit www.orangetwist.com.

For PR inquiries:

Emelie Palma

PR Specialist

[email protected]

OrangeTwist.com

SOURCE OrangeTwist