OrangeX to Rebrand as WOWX with "Tiny Moves, Wow Results"

KINGSTOWN, Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global cryptocurrency trading platform OrangeX has officially announced its upcoming comprehensive brand upgrade. The platform will transition to the new brand name WOWX in July 2026. This marks a significant strategic milestone as OrangeX celebrates its fifth anniversary and enters a bold new phase of global development.

From OrangeX to WOWX: More Than a Name Change

The evolution from OrangeX to WOWX is not just a rebranding — it represents a deeper upgrade in mission and user experience. The new brand WOWX is built around the core theme "Tiny Moves, Wow Results", with the supporting tagline "Wow Gains? Trade on WOWX". It conveys the platform's philosophy: even small actions can deliver surprisingly powerful outcomes.

"Over the past five years, we have focused on providing users with a secure, efficient, and reliable trading environment. Now, while maintaining our professional foundation, we want to inject more energy and excitement, turning every small trade into an extraordinary Wow Result," said a WOWX (formerly OrangeX) spokesperson.

Why WOWX?

Clearer Brand Promise: "Tiny Moves, Wow Results" perfectly captures the platform's trading philosophy — lowering barriers while delivering high-impact results.

Global & Memorable Identity: The new name WOWX is short, catchy, and internationally appealing.

Fresh Visual System: A vibrant, modern design centered around energetic orange tones will be fully revealed at launch.

What Users Can Expect from WOWX

The upgraded WOWX will strengthen and expand its core strengths:

Deep liquidity in spot and derivatives trading (daily futures volume exceeding $20 billion USDT)

Ultra-low latency execution as fast as 100ms and flexible leverage options for enhanced trading performance.

Innovative tools including one-click Copy Trading, WOWX Earn, Arbitrage Dashboard, and Margin Auto-Earn

Industry-leading security with 1:1 reserves, a 1,000 BTC insurance fund, multi-layer cold wallets, and AI-powered risk monitoring

Continued global compliance progress (US MSB & NFA licenses, Czech VASP license, and membership in South Korea's Code VASP and VerifyVASP alliances)

Seamless Transition Guaranteed

All existing OrangeX users' accounts, assets, trading history, and benefits will be fully and seamlessly migrated to WOWX. No action is required — the original OrangeX App will automatically update to WOWX.

From OrangeX to WOWX: Small Moves, Big Surprises

Since its founding in 2021, OrangeX has served over 3.5 million users across more than 50 countries and regions, supporting 20 languages. This brand upgrade is a renewed commitment to our users: we aim to be more than just a trusted trading platform — we want to be your long-term Visionary Ally in the crypto world.

Stay Tuned

The official WOWX launch is coming soon! In July 2026, expect the new website, enhanced app interface, and exciting user rewards and community events.

Want to be among the first to experience the WOWX upgrade?

Follow our official channels for the latest updates and exclusive surprises.

About WOWX (formerly OrangeX)

Founded in 2021, WOWX is a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform offering spot, derivatives, copy trading, and more. We are committed to delivering secure, professional, and delightful trading experiences through continuous innovation and user-focused service.

Website: www.wowx.com (Launching soon) App: Search "WOWX" on iOS App Store and Google Play (OrangeX App will update automatically)

Tiny Moves, Wow Results.WOWX — Your Visionary Ally

(Stay tuned — July is just around the corner!)

SOURCE OrangeX LTD