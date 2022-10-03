Organic Cereal Market 2026, Health Benefits Of Organic Cereals to Boost Growth - Technavio

Oct 03, 2022, 05:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The organic cereal market size is expected to grow by USD 9.15 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bagrry India Pvt. Ltd., Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Kellogg Co., Medifast Inc., Nestle SA, ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Post Holdings Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and The Jordans and Ryvita Co. are some of the major market participants.
The health benefits of organic cereals, the rise of the geriatric population, and increasing awareness about organic cereals will offer immense growth opportunities. However, fluctuations in food prices, rising commodity and energy prices, and an increase in gluten content in cereals will challenge the growth of the market participants.
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our organic cereal market report covers the following areas:
- Organic Cereal Market size
- Organic Cereal Market trends
- Organic Cereal Market industry analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Organic Cereal Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Organic Cereal Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- Bagrry India Pvt. Ltd.
- Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.
- Kellogg Co.
- Medifast Inc.
- Nestle SA
- ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd.
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Post Holdings Inc.
- The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
- The Jordans and Ryvita Co.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist organic cereal market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the organic cereal market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the organic cereal market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of organic cereal market vendors
