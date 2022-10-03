Organic Cereal Market 2026, Health Benefits Of Organic Cereals to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The organic cereal market size is expected to grow by USD 9.15 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bagrry India Pvt. Ltd., Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Kellogg Co., Medifast Inc., Nestle SA, ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Post Holdings Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and The Jordans and Ryvita Co. are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Organic Cereal Market 2022-2026

The health benefits of organic cereals, the rise of the geriatric population, and increasing awareness about organic cereals will offer immense growth opportunities. However, fluctuations in food prices, rising commodity and energy prices, and an increase in gluten content in cereals will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Organic Cereal Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Organic Cereal Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our organic cereal market report covers the following areas:

Organic Cereal Market size

Organic Cereal Market trends

Organic Cereal Market industry analysis

Organic Cereal Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Organic Cereal Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Organic Cereal Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Bagrry India Pvt. Ltd.

Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.

Kellogg Co.

Medifast Inc.

Nestle SA

ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd.

Pvt. Ltd. PepsiCo Inc.

Post Holdings Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

The Jordans and Ryvita Co.

Organic Cereal Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist organic cereal market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the organic cereal market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the organic cereal market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of organic cereal market vendors

Organic Cereal Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.30% Market growth 2022-2026 $9.15 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.96 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bagrry India Pvt. Ltd., Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Kellogg Co., Medifast Inc., Nestle SA, ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Post Holdings Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and The Jordans and Ryvita Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

