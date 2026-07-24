Organyc® Refreshes Brand Identity to Help Women Shop Smarter, Reinforcing Its Commitment to a Lifetime of Protection for Sensitive Skin

The new website, packaging and logo reflect how women shop today, with greater demand for science-backed solutions, clear education and products tailored to every life stage.

NEW YORK, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organyc®, the trusted global leader in certified organic cotton intimate care, today unveiled a comprehensive brand refresh, including a new website, updated packaging and a modernized logo. The refreshed visual identity is designed to help women more easily navigate the brand's portfolio and confidently select the products best suited for every stage of life, from first periods and postpartum recovery to menopause and bladder leakage.

Organyc stands apart by delivering Clinically-Proven protection made with 100% certified organic cotton inside and out, without plastics, fragrances, dyes or other unnecessary ingredients that can irritate sensitive skin.

The new packaging helps women more easily identify the products that best fit their needs, with "For Sensitive Skin" taking a more prominent role and key product benefits presented in a clearer, more intuitive way.

Organyc recognizes that today's women are shopping differently. Rather than relying on familiar brands or routines, they are increasingly seeking science-backed, need-based solutions that support their changing health and wellness needs. As women become more intentional about the products they use, clear packaging, transparent education and easy-to-understand product benefits have become just as important as performance.

"Women's expectations have evolved, and so have we," said Chiara Poggio, Head of Global Marketing. "Consumers want products that are backed by science, clearly communicate their benefits and help them make informed choices. Our new identity reflects that evolution while staying true to what has always made Organyc different, protecting sensitive intimate skin with 100% certified organic cotton and providing trusted solutions women can rely on throughout every stage of life."

More and more, consumers are shifting away from wellness products that emphasize clean or natural ingredients in favor of those backed by clinically proven ingredients. Today, that trend has become even more pronounced. Roughly half of consumers in the UK and U.S. cited clinical effectiveness as a top purchasing factor, while only about 20 percent said the same for clean or natural ingredients.

Organyc stands apart by delivering Clinically-Proven protection made with 100% certified organic cotton inside and out, without plastics, fragrances, dyes or other unnecessary ingredients that can irritate sensitive skin. At the same time, the company remains environmentally responsible in its manufacturing and packaging practices.

Further demonstrating leadership in innovation, Organyc's new Personalized Protection light incontinence pads recently received the prestigious INDEX™26 Innovation Award from EDANA, The Voice of Nonwovens, in recognition of breakthrough innovation in personal care.

Organyc products are available in nearly 50 countries and over 50,000 stores and all major e-commerce, including Amazon, CVS, Walmart, Ulta and Wegmans. To learn more about the refreshed brand and product portfolio, visit organyc.net.

About Organyc®:

Organyc is a global intimate wellness brand available in nearly 50 countries, providing clinically-proven protection for sensitive intimate skin throughout every stage of a woman's life. From first periods, to postpartum care, to bladder leakage protection, Organyc offers Clinically-proven protection to respect women's bodies over a lifetime. Made with 100% certified organic cotton, Organyc products deliver breathable, reliable protection without plastics, dyes, fragrances, or other unnecessary additives—redefining what women should expect from intimate care. Follow them on Instagram @organycfemcare.

SOURCE Organyc