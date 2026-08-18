Orlando-Area Trial Attorney Jedediah "Jed" Main Earns Board Certification in Civil Trial Law from The Florida Bar

Founder of The Main Law Firm, P.L. joins the small percentage of Florida attorneys to hold the Bar's highest recognition of trial competence

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jedediah "Jed" Main, an Orlando personal injury attorney and founder of The Main Law Firm, P.L., has been certified in Civil Trial Law by The Florida Bar, effective June 1, 2026. Board certification is the Bar's highest formal recognition of an attorney's competence and experience in a specific field of law, and only a small percentage of Florida's more than 100,000 attorneys have earned it, placing Main among a select group of Florida Bar board certified attorneys. Certification in Civil Trial Law requires substantial involvement in civil trial practice, a demonstrated record of jury trials, peer review by judges and fellow attorneys, and successful completion of a rigorous examination. Unlike marketing designations, board certification is conferred and independently verified by The Florida Bar itself.

Jed Main, founder of The Main Law Firm, P.L. and a Florida Bar Board Certified Civil Trial Lawyer. The Orlando personal injury attorney leads the firm's practice serving clients across Central Florida.

"Board certification reflects what I have tried to build this practice on from the beginning: real trial work, evaluated by the judges and lawyers who have seen it firsthand," said Main. "For the people we represent - families across Orlando and Central Florida dealing with the worst moments of their lives - it is an independent assurance that their lawyer is prepared to take their case all the way to a jury if that is what it takes."

A former state prosecutor with the Office of the State Attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit, which covers Orange County, and a former insurance-defense attorney, Main founded The Main Law Firm in 2010 to represent injured people. The firm serves Orlando and all of Central Florida from offices in Winter Park, Lake Mary, Mt. Dora, and Clermont, and focuses on serious and catastrophic injury cases, including commercial truck and semi-truck collisions, car and motorcycle accidents, and wrongful death.

Much of the firm's work involves commercial motor vehicle litigation - cases governed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations that turn on evidence such as driver hours-of-service records, electronic logging data, and vehicle maintenance histories. Main is a member of the Academy of Truck Accident Attorneys, a national organization focused exclusively on commercial motor vehicle litigation, and The National Trial Lawyers has named him a Top 10 Trucking Trial Lawyer in Florida each year since 2022.

Main's additional recognitions include selection to The Best Lawyers in America and Florida Super Lawyers, Florida Trend's "Legal Elite," The National Trial Lawyers' Top 100 (since 2021), Top 10 Car Accident Lawyer (since 2023), and Top 25 Motor Vehicle Trial Lawyer (since 2024), and the AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell, the highest peer-review rating for legal ability and ethical standards. He is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), an invitation-only association of experienced trial lawyers, and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, limited to attorneys who have served as lead counsel in cases resulting in verdicts or settlements of $2 million or more.

Within the Florida Justice Association, the statewide association of plaintiff trial lawyers, Main serves on the Board of Directors and the PAC Board of Trustees, is Past-Chair of the Solo and Small Firm Section, and serves on the Legislative Committee, including its Trucking, Medical Damages, and Automobile/Bad Faith subcommittees. He has served as faculty at the FJA's Al J. Cone Trial Advocacy Institute, teaching cross-examination of defense expert witnesses to fellow trial lawyers.

As an Orlando personal injury attorney, Main offers free initial consultations and handles cases on a contingency-fee basis, meaning clients pay nothing unless the firm recovers compensation on their behalf. Main personally oversees every case, and every client has his cell phone number and direct access to him throughout their case.

About The Main Law Firm, P.L.

Established in 2010, The Main Law Firm, P.L. is an Orlando-area personal injury practice serving Orlando and all of Central Florida from offices in Winter Park, Lake Mary, Mt. Dora, and Clermont. Founded by Jedediah "Jed" Main, one of the select Florida Bar board certified attorneys in civil trial law and a former state prosecutor and insurance-defense attorney, the firm represents accident victims and their families in commercial truck and semi-truck collisions, car and motorcycle accidents, wrongful death, and other catastrophic injury claims. More information is available at MainLawFirm.com.

SOURCE Main Law Firm