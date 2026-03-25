As artificial intelligence transforms the healthcare marketing landscape and ophthalmology practices face increasing competition for patient attention, DSM has positioned itself at the intersection of two critical needs: specialized marketing that understands the nuances of elective surgical procedures and intelligent automation that ensures no patient inquiry goes unanswered.

A Marketing Agency Built for Medical and Professional Services

Digital Space Marketing operates as a remote in-house marketing team for its clients, providing the full spectrum of digital marketing services including paid advertising, search engine optimization, organic social media management, content creation, email marketing, website development, and video production. While DSM has established itself as a recognized leader in cataract and LASIK marketing, the agency also serves a broader portfolio of medical and professional services verticals—including plastic surgery, ENT practices, dermatology, dentistry, clinical trial companies, and law firms—bringing the same data-driven, vertical-specific approach to each.

The agency manages everything from patient-facing content strategy to geo-targeted advertising campaigns, all calibrated to the specific decision-making psychology of patients considering elective procedures. DSM's approach reflects years of accumulated insight into what motivates patients to choose a provider and what operational realities practice managers face when evaluating marketing partners.

"The practices we work with don't need a generic marketing vendor," said Patterson. "They need a team that understands their world—the patient journey from first search to post-operative follow-up, the competitive dynamics of their local market, and the operational pressures that come with running a high-volume practice. That's what we built DSM to deliver."

Sollos AI: The Operational Intelligence Layer

Complementing its marketing services, DSM developed Sollos AI, a proprietary AI-powered CRM and business automation platform purpose-built for elective surgery practices. Sollos AI serves as the operational backbone that maximizes the return on every marketing dollar spent, ensuring that leads generated through DSM's campaigns are systematically nurtured and converted into booked procedures.

The platform automates scheduling, patient communication, lead follow-up, pipeline tracking, and reporting—all within a HIPAA-compliant environment. Custom workflows are built for each practice's specific clinical protocols, whether managing cataract patients evaluating premium intraocular lens options or LASIK candidates moving through a multi-stage screening process.

"Sollos AI isn't a generic CRM bolted onto a healthcare workflow," Patterson explained. "It was designed from the ground up for the way elective surgery practices actually operate. When marketing drives a patient to your door, Sollos AI makes sure that patient has a seamless experience from the first inquiry to post-op care. That's the difference between generating leads and actually growing a practice."

An Ecosystem Approach No Competitor Can Match

What makes DSM's model particularly distinctive is its ecosystem architecture. Patterson co-founded and serves as fractional Chief Marketing Officer of both BestCataractSurgeons.com and BestLASIKSurgeons.com, two of the nation's leading surgeon-led patient education platforms and surgeon directories. BestCataractSurgeons.com alone has indexed over 4,500 keywords and attracts more than 450,000+ quality visitors annually, connecting educated, motivated patients with top surgeons in their area.

DSM provides the strategic marketing and digital infrastructure behind both platforms. Together, the four interconnected brands—DSM, Best Cataract Surgeons, Best LASIK Surgeons, and Sollos AI—create a patient acquisition and retention pipeline that operates at every stage of the journey: visibility, trust, conversion, and long-term practice growth.

"Most practices cobble together a marketing agency, a CRM platform, and hope patients find them through a directory," said Patterson. "Our clients get something fundamentally different—an integrated system where their visibility, their marketing, and their operations all work together under one strategic roof."

About Clayton Patterson, Esq.

Clayton Patterson is an entrepreneur, published author, and marketing strategist with more than 15 years of experience launching, operating, and growing businesses across multiple industries. He founded Digital Space Marketing in 2018 and has since scaled the agency into a recognized leader in ophthalmology and medical practice marketing. Patterson is also the author of Blast Off! What Executives Need to Know About Digital Marketing, a book that distills complex digital strategies into actionable guidance for business leaders and C-suite executives. He holds a Juris Doctor degree and serves as a board member and active investor with venVelo, a Florida-based early-stage venture capital firm. Patterson is the co-founder and fractional Chief Marketing Officer of both Best Cataract Surgeons and Best LASIK Surgeons, where he leads the digital strategy and marketing operations behind each platform.

About Digital Space Marketing

Digital Space Marketing is a full-service digital marketing agency headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializing in scalable marketing solutions for medical practices, law firms, and professional service businesses. The agency serves ophthalmology, plastic surgery, ENT, dermatology, dentistry, clinical trials, and legal verticals with paid advertising, SEO, social media management, content creation, email marketing, website development, and video production—delivered as an integrated, remote in-house marketing team. DSM is the strategic marketing partner behind BestCataractSurgeons.com, BestLASIKSurgeons.com, and Sollos AI. For more information, visit DigitalSpaceMarketing.com.

About Sollos AI

Sollos AI is a proprietary AI-powered CRM and business automation platform built for elective surgery practices. The platform automates patient communication, scheduling, lead follow-up, pipeline management, and reporting within a HIPAA-compliant framework. Sollos AI is developed and operated by Digital Space Marketing. For more information, visit Sollos.ai.

SOURCE Digital Space Marketing