ORR Protection Climbs National SDM Rankings Amid Growing Demand for Mission-Critical Fire Protection

National rankings reflect ORR's continued growth as organizations invest in protecting North America's most complex and business-critical facilities

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ORR Protection, a premier national provider of mission-critical fire and life safety solutions, today announced it has earned multiple top rankings in SDM Magazine's 2026 industry reports, reflecting continued growth amid increasing investment in mission-critical facilities and resilient fire protection systems.

Across North America, organizations are investing in more sophisticated fire protection strategies as data centers, battery energy storage systems (BESS), healthcare campuses, advanced manufacturing facilities, and critical infrastructure become larger, more complex, and more essential to business continuity. Against this backdrop, ORR improved its standing in several of SDM's most closely watched reports, demonstrating continued growth in revenue, large-scale project execution, and recurring service relationships.

2026 SDM Top Systems Integrators Rankings

The annual SDM Top Systems Integrators Report, a highly regarded annual listing, recognizes the largest and most successful security and life safety systems integrators in North America. In the 2026 rankings, ORR Protection:

Advanced to No. 16 among the nation's Top Systems Integrators

Maintained the No. 22 position for Recurring Monthly Revenue (RMR)

Achieved the No. 3 ranking for Largest Single Project Value



2026 SDM 100 Rankings

The annual SDM 100 ranks companies based on recurring revenue, financial performance, and market leadership across the electronic security and life safety industry. In the 2026 rankings, ORR Protection:

Placed No. 32 overall in the SDM 100

Advanced to No. 15 in Total Annual Revenue

Climbed to No. 5 in Non-Residential Installation Revenue

The rankings underscore ORR's continued expansion into industries where downtime can have significant operational, financial, and safety consequences. As customers modernize facilities and address evolving regulatory requirements, demand continues to grow for integrated fire protection solutions supported by ORR's engineering expertise and long-term service partnerships.

"Organizations are operating more complex facilities than ever before, and the consequences of downtime continue to grow," said Woodie Andrawos, CEO, ORR Protection. "Our customers need partners who can design, implement, and support fire protection strategies that strengthen business continuity, help customers navigate evolving regulatory requirements, and reduce operational risk. These rankings reflect the trust our customers place in us and the dedication of our associates across the country."

To meet those evolving customer needs, ORR continues to invest in engineering expertise and national project capabilities to support customers throughout the planning, installation, inspection, modernization, and ongoing management of fire protection systems. Unlike providers focused solely on installation, ORR delivers complete lifecycle support to help customers improve resilience and maintain compliance.

About ORR Protection

Since 1948, ORR Protection has been an independent provider of mission-critical fire and life safety solutions. ORR partners with customers across the entire lifecycle of their fire protection systems, providing engineering, design, installation, commissioning, inspection, testing, monitoring, modernization, and service to help safeguard people, property, and business continuity. Serving some of North America's most complex and demanding industries, ORR combines technical expertise, innovative solutions, and an unwavering commitment to customer success to help protect what matters most. Please visit www.orrprotection.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Katie Merluzzi

Vice President, Marketing

ORR Protection

484-697-0157

[email protected]

SOURCE ORR Protection