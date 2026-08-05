Ørsted Announces Commercial Operations of Energy Storage System in Fort Bend County, TX

Old 300 Storage is the company's 12 th project in Texas, cementing its role as a top energy generator in the state

HOUSTON, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ørsted, a leading global renewable energy company, today announced Old 300 Storage, a 250 MW/500 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in Needville, Texas, has reached commercial operations and is fully integrated into the ERCOT grid. The project highlights the company's further expansion into battery energy storage and adds to Ørsted's 6 GW portfolio of operating U.S. onshore energy projects.

"Battery energy storage has played a large role in providing much needed power to ERCOT in times of tight supply and demand margins," said Melissa Peterson, President of Ørsted Americas Onshore. "Achieving commercial operations at our Old 300 Storage project will have tangible benefits, such as strengthening grid reliability by providing additional resources to Texas grid operators and allowing for more diverse and localized energy options as electricity demand continues to grow."

The 250MW BESS project is co-located with the 430 MW solar project, Old 300 Solar. Old 300 Storage is operated independently from Old 300 Solar and will help improve grid stability by providing power when it is needed most. Old 300 Solar has been providing power to roughly 80,000 homes and businesses in Texas since 2024 and was one of the largest solar projects to come online in the U.S. that year. Combined, the solar and storage project will inject approximately $110 million in property tax revenue that will support local infrastructure, schools, and emergency services.

As part of its commitment to supporting American companies, Ørsted procured the battery energy storage system for this project from Tesla, an industry leader in storage technology. The Megapacks deployed at the project were manufactured in Lathrop, California, at Tesla's Megafactory, the largest industrial energy storage manufacturing facility in the United States. Designed specifically for utility-scale applications, these batteries have a proven track record for performance and safety, meeting the most stringent global codes and standards. They have been successfully deployed across Texas, throughout the US, and in over 65 countries worldwide. To further enhance safety, Ørsted and Tesla proactively collaborated with the Needville Fire Department to provide comprehensive education on the latest product technology and safety response protocols.

As recent events have shown, energy storage is an important resource in mitigating the need for energy conservation alerts when demand is highest. Both Old 300 Storage and Solar projects are examples of multi-technology solutions helping to meet the challenge of rising energy demand, ensuring a stable and reliable grid.

About Ørsted

Ørsted's Americas Onshore business encompasses over 6 gigawatts of wind, solar, and battery storage capacity in operation across eight states. The company is one of the largest multi-technology independent power producers in the U.S., partnering with landowners and local communities to deliver affordable, reliable energy. Supported by a team of approximately 250 employees, the business develops, constructs, and operates projects serving utilities and corporate offtakers with long-term power agreements. To learn more about Ørsted in the U.S., visit us.orsted.com or follow the company on X (@OrstedUS), Instagram, and Facebook.

SOURCE Orsted