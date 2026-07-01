OrthAlign Announces First Cases with Lantern® ASC System, Eliminating the Economic Barriers of Robotic Technology

IRVINE, Calif., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OrthAlign, Inc., the leader in handheld orthopedic technology, announced the successful completion of the first clinical cases utilizing the Lantern® ASC system, marking a major milestone in bringing advanced surgical technology built for the ambulatory surgery center (ASC) environment.

Dr. Zane Uhland, Eric Timko (CEO) and the OrthAlign Team ahead of the World's first Lantern ASC total knee procedure.

Designed specifically for the realities of outpatient joint replacement, Lantern ASC delivers the accuracy of advanced enabling technology in a portable, simple, and cost-effective platform that eliminates many of the financial and operational barriers associated with robotic systems.

The first cases were performed on June 30th by Dr. Zane Uhland, orthopedic surgeon and ASC owner, who performed 6 total knee procedures with Lantern ASC in a high-efficiency outpatient setting in under 4 hours.

"As both a surgeon and an ASC owner, I've always believed that technology should enhance patient care without creating additional complexity for the surgical team or the facility," said Dr. Zane Uhland. "Lantern ASC delivered exactly that. The system integrated seamlessly into our workflow, provided the real-time data needed to confidently make intraoperative decisions, and allowed us to maintain an efficient surgical schedule without sacrificing precision. In the ASC environment, where efficiency matters, it's rare to find technology that improves decision-making while fitting so naturally into the way we already operate."

Unlike robotic platforms that often require substantial capital investments, annual service agreements, dedicated operating room space, and implant volume commitments, Lantern ASC enables facilities to adopt advanced technology without sacrificing financial flexibility. The system is compatible with most major implant systems, allowing the freedom to choose the implant that best serves each patient.

Lantern ASC also scales naturally with procedural volume. Facilities can expand access to enabling technology without purchasing additional capital equipment, incurring escalating service costs, or committing to long-term contractual obligations.

"For too long, advanced technology has required facilities to accept significant financial and operational tradeoffs," said Eric Timko, Chief Executive Officer of OrthAlign. "Lantern ASC delivers a fundamentally different model, providing the benefits of enabling technology without expensive capital purchases, ongoing service contracts, or implant commitments. By preserving procedural efficiency and avoiding the workflow delays often associated with robotic systems, Lantern ASC helps ASCs treat more patients each day, driving greater revenue, stronger operating margins, and long-term growth while delivering high-quality patient care."

Built upon the success of over 450,000 OrthAlign cases, Lantern ASC includes a reusable navigation unit paired with a procedural Smart Pack Kit, integrating seamlessly into existing surgical workflows. Lantern ASC delivers real-time navigation for total knee, partial knee, and ligament balancing in primary and revision knee arthroplasty. The system's minimal footprint, rapid setup, and intuitive workflow allow facilities to maximize throughput and maintain efficient OR utilization providing a critical advantage as total joint procedures continue to migrate to the ASC setting.

With the successful completion of these first clinical cases, OrthAlign continues its mission of making advanced orthopedic technology accessible to every surgeon, facility, and patient.

SOURCE OrthAlign