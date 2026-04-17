Orthofix Investigation Initiated: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Orthofix Medical, Inc. - OFIX

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Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Apr 17, 2026, 21:00 ET

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Orthofix Medical, Inc. ("Orthofix" or the "Company") (NasdaqGS: OFIX).

On September 12, 2023, the Company announced the appointment of an interim CEO, interim CFO, and interim CLO, effective immediately, following the "unanimous decision by the Board's independent directors to terminate for cause [President and CEO] Keith Valentine, [CFO] John Bostjancic and [CLO] Patrick Keran from those respective roles" due to an independent investigation that revealed that "each of these executives engaged in repeated inappropriate and offensive conduct that violated multiple code of conduct requirements and was inconsistent with the Company's values and culture."

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period in violation of federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Orthofix's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws. 

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Orthofix shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-833-938-0905 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ofix/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
[email protected] 
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 960
New Orleans, LA 70163

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SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

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