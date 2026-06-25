The round is led by Pantera Capital and backed by Y Combinator, Pioneer Fund, Decasonic, Blast, Outbound, Surreal, and other strategic investors

Orthogonal was founded by former leaders from Coinbase , Vercel, Google, and Amazon Robotics, and today supports 35+ APIs that power AI agents and automated workflows

, Vercel, Google, and Amazon Robotics, and today supports 35+ APIs that power AI agents and automated workflows Orthogonal gives AI agents a unified way to discover and access the capabilities they need in real time, allowing them to complete complex tasks without consistent failing, hallucinating, or relying on human intervention

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthogonal, the discovery, orchestration, and payment layer for the internet, today announced it has raised a $4.3 million seed round led by Pantera Capital, with participation from Y Combinator, Pioneer Fund, Decasonic, Blast, Outbound, Surreal, and other strategic investors.

Orthogonal Raises $4.3M Seed for AI Agent Service Discovery, Orchestration, and Payments Across the Internet

AI agents are quickly becoming a new class of internet users as agentic commerce is projected to orchestrate between $3 trillion and $5 trillion in global economic activity by 2030, according to McKinsey. While people can search for services, compare options, and stitch together workflows online, agents remain largely limited to the tools they were originally given. When they encounter tasks requiring new capabilities, they often fail, hallucinate, or require human intervention. Orthogonal solves this issue by giving agents the ability to discover the services they need in the moment, orchestrate them, and pay them instantly. This capability means an agent describes what it wants, and then Orthogonal composes the result, calling the right services in the right order.

Founded by industry veterans with experience building payments and infrastructure at Coinbase, Vercel, Google, and Amazon Robotics, Orthogonal is already live in production with GTM teams and AI-native startups. The platform currently supports more than 35 APIs, including Apollo, People Data Labs, Coresignal, Olostep, and Linkup, while developers actively integrate Orthogonal into production agents and workflows.

The funding will be used to accelerate development of the company's core platform: infrastructure that enables AI agents to discover new capabilities, access services instantly, and complete payments in a single workflow. It will also support expansion of Orthogonal's engineering and go-to-market teams.

"Soon, there will be more agents than people online," said Christian Pickett, co-founder and CEO of Orthogonal. "Those agents will book flights, hire contractors, enrich customer data, conduct research, and complete transactions without a human in the loop. But before that future can happen, agents need a reliable way to discover capabilities, orchestrate them, and pay for them. Orthogonal is building that missing layer."

Orthogonal offers developers a unified SDK, API, MCP, and CLI that connects agents to internet services through a single integration. Similar to how infrastructure providers such as OpenRouter route requests across AI models, Orthogonal routes agents to the services and APIs they need to accomplish real-world tasks.

The company's platform serves both sides of the marketplace. Developers and agent builders gain immediate access to a growing ecosystem of services through a single account, authorization flow, and invoice. Service providers can list once and become discoverable to agents and developers across the Orthogonal ecosystem and its growing network of distribution partners.

Orthogonal already supports multiple payment rails, including traditional fiat payments, x402 and MPP with additional support for emerging agent-native payment standards planned in the future. They have also been working with the Privy and Tempo teams at Stripe for easier means of payment execution for agents.

"Discovery, orchestration, and payments are the three critical problems standing between today's agents and true autonomy," said Bera Sogut, co-founder of Orthogonal. "Most companies are focused on building better models or better agents. We're focused on the infrastructure layer that allows every agent to find and use the services it needs to get real work done."

"We are moving rapidly toward an internet where the primary consumers of data and services aren't humans clicking links, but autonomous agents executing complex financial decisions. McKinsey projects agentic commerce will drive trillions in economic activity by 2030, but that economic engine can't run on legacy rails. Orthogonal is building the definitive, agent-native infrastructure for discovery, orchestration and payments and it has the potential to become a foundational part of the agent economy," said Franklin Bi, General Partner at Pantera.

Over the next 12 months, Orthogonal plans to expand from dozens of integrated services to thousands, while scaling usage from hundreds of active developers and agents to a significantly broader ecosystem.

"Our goal is simple," added Pickett. "When an agent needs a capability it doesn't already have, Orthogonal should be the first place it goes. We want to become the default front door for the internet"

To learn more, follow Orthogonal on X and LinkedIn.

About Orthogonal

Orthogonal is the discovery, orchestration, and payment layer for the internet. Through a single integration, agents can discover new capabilities, access services instantly, and pay for them seamlessly. Founded by former leaders from Coinbase, Vercel, Google, and Amazon Robotics, Orthogonal is building the infrastructure that enables autonomous agents to transact and operate across the internet. For more information, visit Orthogonal.com.

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