Orthopaedic Advocacy Week gives surgeons a powerful voice at a critical moment for healthcare

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As physicians face growing legislative, regulatory, and administrative challenges that threaten their ability to deliver timely, high-quality patient care, the American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) is mobilizing its members for the sixth annual Orthopaedic Advocacy Week August 3-6.

Orthopaedic Advocacy Week returns August 3-6. Speed Speed

Since 2020, Orthopaedic Advocacy Week has served as an opportunity for physicians to share their experiences and encourage lawmakers to act on the issues affecting musculoskeletal care. Through a series of virtual advocacy opportunities, participants can engage from wherever they practice, champion reforms that reduce unnecessary burdens, and advocate for policies that protect their patients and the future of the orthopaedic profession.

From shrinking Medicare reimbursement and burdensome prior authorization requirements to increasing regulatory demands and workforce challenges, physicians are confronting an unprecedented wave of policy decisions that directly affect patient care. "With recent CMS proposals that could significantly reshape the future of orthopaedic practice and patient access to care, our members' engagement in sharing their perspectives with policymakers is more important than ever," said AAOS Advocacy Council Chair Joel Mayerson, MD, FAAOS. "Together, we have an opportunity to educate decision-makers that musculoskeletal healthcare is best led by the physicians who care for patients every day and understand firsthand how these policies affect access, quality, and outcomes."

This year's Orthopaedic Advocacy Week will feature four days, each focused on a distinct facet of advocacy: legislative, regulatory, state, and PAC involvement. Recognizing the demanding schedule of its members, AAOS has designed Orthopaedic Advocacy Week to make participation as simple as possible. With just a few clicks, orthopaedic surgeons can share their stories or send a letter to policymakers, elevating the collective voice of the musculoskeletal healthcare community.

"I'm energized by the commitment, passion, and collaboration of our members. At a time of unprecedented challenges for physicians, orthopaedic surgeons are coming together to support our profession and safeguard the future of musculoskeletal care," said AAOS OrthoPAC Executive Committee Chair Wayne Johnson, M.D., FAAOS, FACS.

"As orthopaedic surgeons, we know that time is one of our most valuable resources. I sincerely thank the members who dedicate time during Orthopaedic Advocacy Week to advocate for our profession and the patients we serve," said Dr. Mayerson. "Every letter sent, every conversation held, and every personal story shared helps amplify the voice of orthopaedics and reinforce the importance of preserving access to high-quality musculoskeletal care for patients across the country."

Orthopaedic surgeons are encouraged to keep the momentum going by visiting the AAOS Advocacy Action Center or following AAOS Advocacy on X and LinkedIn.

About AAOS

The American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Office of Government Relations promotes and advocates the viewpoint of the orthopaedic community before federal and state legislative, regulatory and executive agencies. Based in Washington, D.C., with additional staff in AAOS' headquarters in Rosemont, Ill., the Office of Government Relations identifies, analyzes and directs all health policy activities and initiatives to position AAOS as the trusted leaders in advancing musculoskeletal health.

For more information on AAOS' advocacy efforts, visit https://www.aaos.org/advocacy/.

SOURCE American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons