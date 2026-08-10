ORYXEARTH Launches the VRME1000-5 Electric Dirt Bike, Expanding Its Mini Bike Lineup

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ORYXEARTH, an outdoor entertainment brand, developed its first electric dirt bike VRME1000-5 for riders looking for a straightforward way to enjoy off-road adventures.

A Simpler Start to Trail Riding

ORYXEARTH VRME1000-5(VE-5) Electric Dirt Bike

For many new riders, the appeal of a mini bike is simple: getting outside, learning to ride and exploring with family or friends. But getting started can come with its own learning curve, especially when riders also have to think about fueling, starting and operating a gas-powered bike. Electric dirt bikes remove some of those extra steps, making it easier to focus on the ride itself.

The VRME1000-5(VE-5) is designed for riders aged 14 and older. Throttle-only control removes manual shifting, while three selectable speed modes let riders adjust power delivery to their experience and terrain. This gives them more room to build confidence and focus on recreational riding on private property or permitted off-road areas.

ORYXEARTH's Vision for Electric Dirt Bikes

Founded in 2022, ORYXEARTH develops recreation-focused outdoor products for powered riding, water activities and backyard play. Its philosophy — "Play More. Anywhere. Together." — reflects a focus on weekend recreation and outdoor experiences designed to be shared.

The VRME1000-5 extends that philosophy into electric trail riding as the first electric dirt bike in the ORYXEARTH lineup. Designed for riders aged 14 and older, it gives families and recreational riders another way to spend time outdoors and explore suitable off-road terrain together.

"Our goal is to make outdoor recreation easier to join and more enjoyable to share," said Steven Yang, founder and product development lead at ORYXEARTH. "Charge it, turn it on and go. With the VRME1000-5, riders can focus on riding, exploring and spending time outdoors with others."

Highlights of the VRME1000-5: Power, Range and Control

Built for recreational electric off-road riding, the VRME1000-5 combines adjustable power delivery, a removable battery and full suspension in a throttle-operated platform for riders aged 14 and older.

Adjustable electric performance: The mid-drive brushless motor delivers 1,000 watts of rated power and up to 3,000 watts at peak output. Three selectable speed modes allow riders to adjust power delivery for their experience and terrain, while throttle-only operation removes the need for manual gear changes.

The mid-drive brushless motor delivers 1,000 watts of rated power and up to 3,000 watts at peak output. Three selectable speed modes allow riders to adjust power delivery for their experience and terrain, while throttle-only operation removes the need for manual gear changes. Removable battery and riding range: The 48V 20Ah (960Wh) removable battery provides a manufacturer-listed range of up to 34 miles, depending on the selected mode and riding conditions. A full charge takes approximately 6 to 8 hours. The motor carries an IP67 ingress-protection rating, while the battery pack is rated IP55.

The 48V 20Ah (960Wh) removable battery provides a manufacturer-listed range of up to 34 miles, depending on the selected mode and riding conditions. A full charge takes approximately 6 to 8 hours. The motor carries an IP67 ingress-protection rating, while the battery pack is rated IP55. Full suspension and hydraulic braking: An inverted front fork, rear suspension and 14-inch front and 12-inch rear wheels help the electric dirt bike handle uneven off-road surfaces. Front and rear hydraulic disc brakes provide braking control at both ends, and the bike supports a maximum rated load of approximately 265 pounds.

An inverted front fork, rear suspension and 14-inch front and 12-inch rear wheels help the electric dirt bike handle uneven off-road surfaces. Front and rear hydraulic disc brakes provide braking control at both ends, and the bike supports a maximum rated load of approximately 265 pounds. LCD display: A front-mounted LCD screen displays speed, battery level and mileage, helping new riders check essential ride information at a glance.

Together, these features give recreational riders a flexible platform for building confidence, exploring trails and sharing time outdoors with family and friends.

Product Availability

The VRME1000-5 has been available in the United States since May 2026 through Amazon, Walmart, eBay and the official ORYXEARTH website. The model carries a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $1,299, with regular promotions bringing the price to around $1,000. Product availability, shipping charges and promotional terms are determined by each platform.

About ORYXEARTH

Founded in 2022, ORYXEARTH is an outdoor entertainment brand creating recreation-focused products for trail riding, water activities and backyard play. Guided by "Play More. Anywhere. Together.," ORYXEARTH products are sold worldwide through its official website and major online retailers. The brand's retail and digital channels have reached a cumulative audience of more than 100,000. In September 2025, ORYXEARTH ranked No. 1 in the General Electrical Hardware category on Mass Market Retailers' RangeMe Top 50 General Merchandise list.

To learn more about ORYXEARTH, visit: https://oryxearth.com

SOURCE ORYXEARTH