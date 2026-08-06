OS Group Expands B2B Commerce Platform Into Live Commerce, Onboards More Than 200 Merchants

New supply-chain and sourcing layer helps independent sellers transition into and scale live commerce across TikTok Live, Whatnot and eBay Live

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OS Group, a leading B2B commerce platform for branded fashion inventory trade, today announced its expansion into the live commerce ecosystem.

The initial rollout is centered on helping independent merchants streamline product sourcing and strengthen their supply chains as they scale across livestream-driven commerce channels. More than 200 merchants are currently using OS Group to support selling activity across TikTok Live, Whatnot, and eBay Live.

Through OS Group, live commerce sellers can access wholesale inventory, consolidate purchasing across a broader supply network, and source products more efficiently as demand shifts across channels and livestreams. Over time, OS Group plans to expand the platform with additional tools for inventory visibility, sales-channel management, and fulfillment coordination.

The expansion reflects a market in which an increasing share of consumer demand is being generated through livestreams, creators, and community-driven shopping rather than exclusively through traditional retail environments.

"Over the last few years, the retail landscape has radically changed. Consumers are increasingly discovering and purchasing products through livestreams and live-selling platforms rather than only through traditional retail channels," said Oscar Rachmansky, founder and CEO of OS Group. "We see live commerce not as a passing trend, but as a meaningful shift in how retail operates. The first requirement for these merchants is reliable access to inventory. Our goal is to begin by strengthening that supply layer and, over time, build more of the infrastructure they need to manage and scale their businesses."

"Having a reliable supply partner is critical to scaling in live commerce, and OS Group has delivered that," said WhatNot seller Dmitri Williot, founder of Shoe Bus. "Their inventory access, consistency, and responsiveness have helped us expand our business while staying disciplined on profitability. We're proud to have been an early customer as they built out their live commerce division."

The rise of creator-led and community-driven commerce is reshaping how products are discovered and sold online. Because demand can shift quickly during live events, merchants need faster sourcing, broader product access, and supply partners capable of responding to changing sales patterns.

"Live commerce moves fast, and even for a high-volume seller, supply-chain reliability is everything," said live seller Anthony Perez, founder of Solelidity. "OS Group provided the inventory consistency and fast communication required to maximize our live shopping streams profitably. We were glad to be an early partner in their live commerce rollout and look forward to building on that success."

In the first half of 2026, OS Group reported nearly 50% year-over-year revenue growth, driven in part by the addition of new live commerce merchants across its network. As livestream commerce continues to expand, that momentum reinforces OS Group's position as an emerging supply and infrastructure partner for modern commerce operators.

The initial rollout is focused across footwear, apparel, collectibles, and other branded consumer categories. OS Group plans to continue expanding its live commerce capabilities throughout 2026.

About OS Group

Founded in 2019, OS Group is a B2B commerce and distribution platform for branded fashion inventory. The company is strongest in sneakers and streetwear, where it has built a broad network of retailers, resellers, brands, distributors, and other supply partners.

OS Group helps businesses source, distribute, and create liquidity for inventory across fragmented wholesale and secondary-market ecosystems. Operating at the intersection of distribution, marketplace technology, and logistics infrastructure, the company is building a unified platform designed to modernize how branded inventory moves between supply partners and modern commerce merchants.

Today, OS Group supports thousands of business partners through its technology platform, fulfillment operations, and distribution network.

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SOURCE Blair Reputation Management