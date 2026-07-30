O'Shaughnessy Ventures Backs Filmmaker's Genre-Bending Short Film

Max Gallen receives an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship to produce Don't Bury the Dead, a short film brought to life with a human-first approach to AI

GREENWICH, Conn., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC (OSV), an investment firm that empowers creators, has awarded an O'Shaughnessy Fellowship to Max Gallen, a filmmaker based in Los Angeles.

Max Gallen, a Los Angeles-based filmmaker and 2026 O'Shaughnessy Fellow, will use his fellowship to produce the comedy-horror short film *Don't Bury the Dead*.

Gallen will use the fellowship to produce Don't Bury the Dead, a comedy-horror short film following a group of friends trying to piece together the impossible events of the night before, each involving a twisted encounter with a historical figure or pop culture legend. Those figures will be performed by actors using motion capture. Gallen will then use visual effects and digital character tools to refine each likeness around the original performance, creating convincing and stylized on-screen illusions. His approach expands what a filmmaker can do without replacing human creativity or performance. Over the next 12 months, he plans to write, produce, edit and market the film, using its reception to help decide what he creates next.

Gallen has spent more than a decade making films, parody videos and AI content. He is the co-founder of the production company KAǏMAX Digital, whose videos have amassed more than 45 million views across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. While studying at Emerson College, he was nominated 12 times for the EVVY Awards, the country's largest student-run, multi-camera awards show, winning Best Short Film in 2024 for his film Mariah Ruins Christmas and Best Visual Effects in 2023 for Don't Overwork VFX Artists, a film that examines labor conditions among visual effects workers.

OSV's founder and CEO, Jim O'Shaughnessy, commented, "Max treats AI as a tool a filmmaker directs, not one that directs the filmmaker. That distinction matters. We're thrilled to be backing him."

"I'm incredibly grateful to receive this fellowship and to have my creativity recognized in such a meaningful way," said Gallen. "Not everyone gets the opportunity to pursue their ideas when inspiration strikes, or to give those ideas the time and space they deserve."

About the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships Program

Launched in 2023, the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships program discovers and empowers the world's boldest creatives, builders and researchers. Fellows receive a grant of up to $100,000 and gain access to OSV's network of founders, investors and experts. OSV will award up to 20 fellowships in 2026.

Gallen is the seventeenth fellow announced in 2026. More information about previous fellows is available at OSV's website.

Applications for the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships are now closed and will reopen on Jan. 1, 2027. Individuals interested in applying can do so via OSV's website.

About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of five books, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas.

OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing and technology with his long-held desire to establish scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history or level of education. For more information, visit OSV's website.

Media Contact:

Ena Gong

O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC

(917) 355-7420

[email protected]

SOURCE O'Shaughnessy Ventures