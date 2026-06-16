Osmo Launches AI Platform Designed to Make Coaching Scalable, Measurable, and Impact-Driven

Osmo captures and analyzes coaching sessions in real time, automates administrative work, and delivers data-backed insights that help coaches improve outcomes and prove ROI. Early platform benchmarks show coaches can reduce administrative workload by up to 60%, increase client engagement by 30%+, and significantly improve session-to-session progress tracking.

This brings a new level of accountability that was previously lacking to the global professional coaching market that reached $6.25 billion in 2024 and continues to grow at 17% annually. It is fueled by the rising demand for workforce adaptability, leadership development, and continuous learning in an AI-disrupted economy.

"After a decade at NVIDIA working at the intersection of engineering, design, and product innovation, I hit a moment where I needed my work to feel more human and meaningful," said Antons Davis, CEO and Founder of Osmo. "I became a coach and I loved it. But I kept running into the same wall: I had no real way of knowing if I was getting better, and I was spending more time on admin than on coaching itself. Besides, being a coach often felt lonely. That's what inspired me to create Osmo."

At the core of the platform is Osmo's "Coaching Enhancement Ecosystem," a unified system built around three pillars:

AI-driven session intelligence that captures and analyzes conversations in real time, delivering structured feedback against coaching standards, highlighting missed opportunities, and guiding coaches on how to improve in future sessions.

Automated workflows that eliminate friction across scheduling, invoicing, contracts, note-taking, and follow-ups.

A built-in professional community that connects coaches for peer feedback and collective skill development.

Together, these capabilities transform coaching into a continuous, measurable performance system. Every session becomes a feedback loop, giving coaches clear visibility into how they show up, where they're most effective, and where they can improve. By removing administrative friction and layering in structured insights and peer input, Osmo enables coaches to expand beyond current coaching platform capabilities and identify blind spots, reinforce what works, and systematically refine their approach. The result is faster skill development, more consistent outcomes, and a new level of confidence and precision in every coaching interaction.

As AI rapidly reshapes how people work and make decisions, Osmo is pioneering a new category of AI-powered coaching systems that transforms coaching from a subjective practice into a scalable, feedback-driven performance discipline built for the future of work.

Osmo is free to try. Visit https://www.osmo.coach/ to learn more.

About Osmo

At its heart, Osmo is where better coaches are made. It is a category-changing, AI-assisted coaching platform designed to make coaching scalable, measurable, and impact-driven. By combining real-time session analysis, intelligent automation, and a collaborative coaching ecosystem, Osmo enables coaches to master their craft, reduce administrative work, and improve client outcomes. Founded by NVIDIA veteran and product leader, Antons Davis, the San Francisco-based Osmo is the new coaching infrastructure for the modern era with human connection at its core.

SOURCE Osmo