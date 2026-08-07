OTB Boots Launches the Reengineered T-KOOL 2.0, Expanding Its Lineup of Tactical Footwear

The updated design delivers enhanced durability, comfort, and performance while maintaining the low-profile appearance that has made the T-KOOL a favorite among elite military operators and law enforcement officers.

BOSTON, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OTB Boots today announced the launch of the T-KOOL 2.0, a redesigned version of its low-profile tactical boot that combines skate shoe-inspired style, athletic comfort, and mission-ready performance. The new model introduces meaningful upgrades while preserving the understated styling that allows it to transition seamlessly between operational environments and everyday wear.

T-KOOL 2.0 in Black Suede / Multicam Reinforced fast-rope guard with reverse lugs for traction on caving ladders, jumping, and CQB.

The T-KOOL 2.0 was engineered for users who need technical footwear without the appearance of a traditional tactical boot. While its casual silhouette blends naturally into urban settings, every component was designed to perform under demanding conditions.

The 2.0 version features an all-new outsole with a reinforced fast-rope guard that improves abrasion resistance during repeated roping operations. Additionally, the outsole features reverse herringbone lugs that provide traction across varied terrain while maintaining flexibility for dynamic movement and a full-length stability plate enhances support when carrying heavy loads or navigating uneven surfaces. More than one inch of premium Future Foam EVA cushioning delivers lasting comfort throughout extended periods of wear.

Additional features include a waterproof suede upper, climbing rubber toe and heel protection, and a lightweight construction that supports a wide range of training, operational, and everyday applications.

"The T-KOOL has always occupied a unique place in our lineup because it challenges what people expect from tactical footwear," said Dan Ellis, Founder of OTB Boots. "With the T-KOOL 2.0, we focused on improving the performance where it matters most. The result is a boot that offers greater durability, cushioning, and increased capability while staying true to the low-profile design."

The introduction of the T-KOOL 2.0 continues OTB Boots' commitment to developing footwear for military personnel, law enforcement officers, first responders, and outdoor professionals who demand technical performance without unnecessary weight or bulk. The launch follows a series of product introductions that have expanded the company's portfolio across tactical, maritime, and specialized operational footwear.

The T-KOOL 2.0 is available immediately in a Mid height configuration in brown and black suede through the OTB Boots online store.

About OTB Boots

OTB Boots (Over the Beach) was born out of a direct collaboration with U.S. Navy SEALs to create boots built for operations in and around water. Today, OTB serves the military, law enforcement, and outdoor communities with mission-specific footwear engineered for elite performance, durability, and all-day comfort. OTB products are available through authorized dealers, Amazon, and directly at www.otbboots.co

SOURCE OTB Boots, Inc.