Other Lovers Romance Novel Goes Global

Indie romance novel Other Lovers by Australian author Natalia Rachel is making waves across the globe with intimate launch events in four major cities and a crossover into documentary filmmaking.

SYDNEY and SINGAPORE and BERLIN and NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The first in a trilogy, Other Lovers bends genres, bringing a psychology lens to romance while incorporating poetry. Readers are hooked on protagonist Lena's journey through post-divorce dating, therapy, healing, and the exploration of love and sexuality later in life. Deemed "better than therapy" and a modern Sex and the City with "less shoes and more therapy," the book is striking a chord with women aged 35–55 navigating today's dating landscape.

Other Lovers - available Now Natalia Rachel, global book tour 2026

Vogue Singapore recently partnered with Rachel to host a luxury evening at The Nanson and has already signalled an exclusive look at the second book, No Other Lovers, ahead of its September release. The European launch takes place in Berlin with a private dinner for female leaders on July 10, followed by a public talk and book signing on July 11.

Rachel's next stop is New York City, where she is partnering with 383 Studios to create a cinematic docu-series pilot about love and dating in the modern world, set against New York's fast-paced dating scene.

She's also in early talks about the adaptation of the burgeoning series to screen, currently exploring expressions of interest.

"We are in the midst of a romance recession," says Rachel. "Other Lovers speaks to what so many women are navigating but can't find words for. It's also been a special process weaving together romance fiction, psychology, and poetry. There's a hunger for this right now, and it feels like the books are just the beginning. I'm excited to explore film for the first time. There's a real movement emerging."

Other Lovers begins with Lena realising she wants a divorce. What follows is an epic journey of midlife dating, healing, therapy, sexual awakening, and the reimagining of love and relationships altogether. While classed as a spicy romance novel, it also offers a thoughtful social commentary on modern love.

Other Lovers is available through Amazon and major online retailers. Pre-order for the second book in the series, No Other Lovers opens July 20.

Contact:

Natalia Rachel

+61 450 892 042

[email protected]

SOURCE Other Lovers