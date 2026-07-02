Otis Brazil Completes Elevator Modernization at Christ the Redeemer; Begins Installing New Escalators, Inclined Elevators to Improve Accessibility to Monument

22 years after installation, the Otis elevators and escalators at the monument are being upgraded to enhance performance and accessibility for all visitors, particularly people with limited mobility.

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Brazil, part of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS), the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation, service and modernization company, has completed comprehensive technical upgrades to the three elevators that connect visitors who access Alto Corcovado through the Corcovado Train to see Christ the Redeemer, a monument located in the Tijuca National Park, in Rio de Janeiro.

Otis installed the original elevators and escalators at Christ the Redeemer in 2003, and has maintained them ever since. Now, Otis is undertaking a comprehensive modernization of both systems to enhance performance, durability and accessibility for visitors.

Otis will also install four new escalators and two inclined elevators at the iconic site, further enhancing accessibility to the world-renowned monument. The execution of this improvement project is commissioned by the concessionaire Trem do Corcovado, based on a revitalization plan established by the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio), which manages the National Park.

"We are proud to safely move millions of passengers every year to Christ the Redeemer, supporting their journey to one of the world's most iconic landmarks. This next phase reflects our focus on advancing the performance of existing systems and introducing new solutions — enhancing reliability and expanding access to ensure every visitor can experience Alto Corcovado and Christ the Redeemer with greater confidence and ease," said Álvaro Netto, Managing Director of Otis Brazil. "Our ongoing maintenance and attention to detail, familiarity with the equipment and customer responsiveness ensure these systems perform well over time, minimizing future disruptions and reinforcing the trust our customers have placed in us for more than two decades."

Otis Brazil originally installed the elevators and escalators at Christ the Redeemer, in the Tijuca National Park, in 2003 and has maintained them ever since. Building on this long-standing relationship, Otis is now undertaking a comprehensive modernization of both systems to enhance performance, durability and accessibility for visitors.

The three Otis Gen2® elevators that transport visitors to and from the different levels of Alto Corcovado have undergone a comprehensive modernization, including the replacement of machinery and controls, as well as the installation of new signage, fixtures, and buttons. Now, the escalators that carry visitors up the monument will be replaced with four new Otis Public Escalators, designed for durability in outdoor environments, as well as two inclined elevators customized specifically for this project. These inclined elevators will provide important accessibility for passengers with limited mobility, who may not have previously been able to access the monument by escalator or stairs.

This year marks the 120th anniversary of Otis operations in Brazil.

To learn more, visit the Christ the Redeemer project page. For more information about elevator modernization, including Otis' scalable upgrade packages, visit: https://www.otis.com/en/us/products-services/products/modernization-upgrades.

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation, service and modernization of elevators and escalators, we move 2.5 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.5 million customer units worldwide – the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 72,000 people strong, including 45,000 field professionals, all committed to manufacturing, installing and maintaining products to meet the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo.

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SOURCE Otis Worldwide Corporation