Otis introduces Gen3™ elevator modernisation solutions in EMEA

Enables building owners to improve the safety and reliability of their elevators and provide better passenger experience.

Suitable for elevators already equipped with belts; and offers options to transition rope-based systems to coated steel belt-based systems.

GENEVA, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS), the global leader in the manufacture, installation, service and modernisation of elevators and escalators, today announced the introduction of Otis Gen3 MOD solutions in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Otis Gen3 MOD solutions are already available in the U.S., Canada and Asia.

All Otis Gen3 MOD solutions are powered by Otis' signature technologies, giving customers flexibility to choose the scope and pace of their elevator modernisation.

These solutions enable building owners to update their vertical mobility systems with the digitally native Otis Gen3 elevator platform for modernisation projects, helping extend equipment lifespan while improving performance, reliability and passenger experience compared to their existing systems.

There are more than six million elevators in use in Europe today. In many European countries, more than half of these are over 25 years old1, while building managers begin considering modernisation when equipment reaches 15 to 20 years of service. Otis Gen3 MOD is Otis' next-generation elevator modernisation solution designed to upgrade existing systems to align with the latest safety regulations of the relevant region and updated technologies.

All Otis Gen3 MOD solutions are powered by Otis' signature technologies, giving customers flexibility to choose the scope and pace of their elevator modernisation.

The Otis Gen3 MOD solutions can upgrade legacy belt systems and facilitate the transition from traditional rope systems to Otis' patented coated steel belt technology, an innovation that delivers smooth rides and quiet operation. Otis experts will guide you through every step – from early planning to installation and ongoing service.

Further enhancing modernisation value, Otis Gen3 MOD solutions are compatible with Otis Viva™ solutions – a purpose-built set of elevator features that improve safety, reliability and offer more instinctive operation features for aging populations. As global populations continue to age, accessible and reliable mobility solutions are increasingly necessary. Together, Gen3 MOD and Otis Viva solutions help building owners and decision makers enhance accessibility and reliability of their equipment.

"Modernisation is a powerful way to transform how people experience a building every day: enhancing performance and reliability and bringing in the latest technology and safety features to create a smoother and more connected passenger journey," said Thibault Lefébure, President of Otis EMEA. "The flexible Otis Gen3 MOD packages allow customers to tailor modernisation solutions to their building's needs and investment strategy. Complementing our Otis Viva and Otis Gen3 new equipment solutions, modernisation packages offer a comprehensive and scalable range of accessible and future-ready vertical mobility technologies that contribute to enhancing everyday experiences by improving passenger flow, comfort, and helping people connect and thrive."



Visit www.otis.com for full details and to learn more about our complete portfolio of modernisation solutions.

Otis Gen3 MOD FAQs:

What are the key features and benefits of the Otis Gen3 MOD solution?

Otis Gen3 elevators feature safety technologies that comply with the latest and most stringent safety standards of the relevant region. Modern floor-leveling and door systems reduce tripping hazards.

that comply with the latest and most stringent safety standards of the relevant region. Modern floor-leveling and door systems reduce tripping hazards. The patented coated steel belt technology does not require any lubrication and delivers smooth, quiet rides.

does not require any lubrication and delivers smooth, quiet rides. Otis ReGen™ drive technology recaptures energy generated by the elevator and returns it to the building's grid, with actual energy savings depending on various factors, such as the use and configuration of the elevator.

recaptures energy generated by the elevator and returns it to the building's grid, with actual energy savings depending on various factors, such as the use and configuration of the elevator. The Otis ONE™ IoT digital platform 2 enables predictive maintenance, real-time health monitoring, and remote intervention where permitted – helping to improve uptime and service quality.

enables predictive maintenance, real-time health monitoring, and remote intervention where permitted – helping to improve uptime and service quality. The Otis eView™ sleek and smart in-car display offers customised screens with building news, weather and equipment updates, while also connecting passengers via voice or video calls to the OTISLINE® customer care centre in case of an emergency.

sleek and smart in-car display offers customised screens with building news, weather and equipment updates, while also connecting passengers via voice or video calls to the OTISLINE® customer care centre in case of an emergency. The Gen3 platform is equipped with gearless machines which, depending on the existing solution, may free additional space in the building when choosing a machine room-less Pro or Full Replacement package.

which, depending on the existing solution, may free additional space in the building when choosing a machine room-less Pro or Full Replacement package. The optional Otis Compass® 360 dispatching technology supports efficient building traffic flows and provides usage data, helping building owners identify opportunities for potential energy savings through optimised dispatching.

What Otis Gen3 modernisation options are available?

Three flexible packages address customers' different modernisation needs:

Plus includes core upgrades noted above, such as a controller with the Otis ONE 2 IoT digital platform and the Otis ReGen drive, an Otis eView display, landing fixtures and hall signage, a gearless machine and Otis Pulse™ electronic system that monitors the condition of the belts 24/7, as well as coated steel belts with car and counterweight interfaces.

includes core upgrades noted above, such as a controller with the Otis ONE IoT digital platform and the Otis ReGen drive, an Otis eView display, landing fixtures and hall signage, a gearless machine and Otis Pulse™ electronic system that monitors the condition of the belts 24/7, as well as coated steel belts with car and counterweight interfaces. Pro 3 includes all upgrades available in the Plus package, along with a newly installed elevator car featuring a refreshed interior design. The new elevator car includes a new frame, safety gear system, and car door system. The Pro package also offers a new counterweight, an overspeed governor and new guiderails for both the car and counterweight.

includes all upgrades available in the Plus package, along with a newly installed elevator car featuring a refreshed interior design. The new elevator car includes a new frame, safety gear system, and car door system. The Pro package also offers a new counterweight, an overspeed governor and new guiderails for both the car and counterweight. Full Replacement provides a new Otis Gen3 elevator within the existing hoistway. Where space permits, a larger car can be installed to help improve accessibility and enhance the comfort of passengers. Your Otis representative will help plan your options.

What is the difference between Otis Arise™ MOD and Otis Gen3 MOD solutions?

Otis Arise MOD and Otis Gen3 MOD solutions incorporate connected technologies, including IoT-enabled capabilities, to improve elevator safety, performance and reliability. However, they differ in their underlying technology, and upgrade path:

Otis Arise MOD, introduced in EMEA in September 2025, is designed for elevators that utilise conventional rope-based systems and offers a flexible, phased modernisation approach, enabling building owners to upgrade key components over time based on their operational priorities and budget. It focuses on delivering incremental improvements to safety, reliability and performance, while extending the life of existing equipment with minimal disruption.

Otis Gen3 MOD, our flagship elevator platform technology, supports both existing belt-driven systems and conversions from rope to Otis' coated steel belt technology, upgrading elevators to the digitally native Gen3 platform. It delivers a more comprehensive modernisation, with deeper system integration, enhanced performance, and an advanced passenger experience.

1: Source - European Lift Association. "Modernizing Existing Lifts Through a Synergy of Achievements of Combined Measures", published March 2023. 2: Otis ONE features are subject to a maintenance contract and paid tiered subscription with Otis. 3: Otis Gen3 MOD Pro package currently available only in selected countries: Germany, France, Spain and Switzerland.

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation, service and modernization of elevators and escalators, we move 2.5 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.5 million customer units worldwide – the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 72,000 people strong, including 45,000 field professionals, all committed to manufacturing, installing and maintaining products to meet the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo.

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SOURCE Otis Worldwide Corporation