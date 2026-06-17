OTR Transportation Appoints Kyle Ingraham as Chief Executive Officer

CHICAGO, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OTR Transportation, a portfolio company of CIVC Partners and a specialized middle-market freight brokerage focused on refrigerated and other service-intensive commodities, announced the appointment of Kyle Ingraham as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Tim Ryan will continue serving as President, partnering with Ingraham as the company enters its next phase of growth.

Ingraham brings more than a decade of leadership experience in transportation and logistics and a proven track record of building high-performing commercial organizations and delivering operational excellence. Most recently, he served as Chief Commercial Officer at Go2 Logistics, where he led commercial strategy and sales development. Prior to Go2, he held executive leadership roles across the industry serving as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Sales Officer at Smith Transportation Services, where he guided the company through significant commercial and operational transformation, and in senior leadership positions at AFC Logistics and XPO Logistics, where he scaled revenue, built organizational infrastructure, and drove sustained profitability improvements across multiple markets.

"Kyle is an accomplished leader with deep industry experience, strong operational expertise, and a customer-first mindset," said Tim Ryan, President of OTR Transportation. "The entire OTR team is excited to partner with Kyle as the company enters this next chapter and to continue to provide exceptional levels of service as a supply chain partner to our customers."

"Kyle's appointment reflects our confidence in OTR's trajectory and our commitment to continuing to invest in the company's leadership team to support the significant growth ahead," said Sloan Wilson, Partner at CIVC Partners. "His experience scaling commercial organizations in the transportation and logistics sector makes him the right leader for this next chapter, and we look forward to supporting him and the OTR team as the company continues to grow."

"OTR's reputation in the market is built on something real — a genuine commitment to service, deep customer relationships, and a team that shows up and executes," said Kyle Ingraham, Chief Executive Officer. "Those are the things that attracted me to this opportunity, and they are exactly what we will build on as we grow. I'm proud to be part of this organization and energized by what we can accomplish together."

About OTR Transportation

OTR Transportation, founded in 2015 by Jonathan Braun and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a technology enabled freight brokerage delivering best-in-class service to customers across North America. Specializing in time sensitive, temperature-controlled food and beverage freight, OTR combines a proprietary technology platform with a network of dependable carrier partners to provide reliable, responsive logistics solutions. The company offers a full suite of services including refrigerated, dry van, power only, drop trailer, and cross-border transportation, with a focus on helping shippers navigate complex freight markets with consistency and operational precision. OTR Transportation is a portfolio company of CIVC Partners.

About CIVC Partners

CIVC Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm established in 1970 to provide growth capital to entrepreneurs and founders. Since 1989, CIVC has invested approximately $3.0 billion in 90 platform companies, primarily providing growth and buyout capital alongside founders and executives of middle-market companies focused largely in the business services sector.

OTR Press Contact

Tim Ryan

OTR Transportation

[email protected]

SOURCE OTR Transportation LLC