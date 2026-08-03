Ottobock Care Announces New Peter Harsch Ottobock Care Clinic Opening in San Diego

State-of-the-art facility expands access to advanced prosthetic care, elite-level training, and on-site fabrication in a first-of-its-kind destination clinic.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ottobock Care is proud to announce Peter Harsch Ottobock Care, a purpose-built prosthetic and mobility center designed to serve patients from across Southern California and around the world. Located at 16705 Via Del Campo Ct, Suite 100, San Diego, CA 92127, the clinic opened its doors this spring, with a grand opening celebration planned for mid-August 2026 to mark the milestone as the first Ottobock Care facility constructed from the ground up in the United States.

Born from the legacy of Peter Harsch Prosthetics and expanded through Ottobock's global expertise, the new space more than doubles the size of the previous location, making room for cutting-edge on-site fabrication, expanded clinical capacity, and one of the most advanced open-format rehabilitation gyms in the country.

"This clinic represents the next evolution of prosthetic care," said Scott Sabolich, Senior Director Ottobock Care. "When you combine Peter Harsch Prosthetics, Ottobock technology, and Paralympic-level training standards, you get a facility worthy of the 2028 Games."

A Facility Designed Around the Patient

Unlike traditional O&P clinics, patients at the new location step into a bright, open training environment built around community, transparency, and performance. Key features include:

A state-of-the-art open gym with parallel bars, a high-speed Saturn treadmill capable of sprint training, and modern strength equipment

An open-concept fabrication lab with a large viewing area that lets patients watch their devices being shaped in real time

Expanded on-site fabrication, enabling fast turnaround on check sockets and other prosthetic needs

Patient-friendly amenities, including gathering spaces where patients connect, share, and encourage one another

"We've always believed in centering the patient experience," said Shellie Plasch, Clinic Director of Peter Harsch Ottobock Care. "The open format helps patients learn from each other, build community, and feel inspired, whether they're chasing a gold medal or simply working to cross a street with confidence again."

A Hub for Paralympic and High-Activity Training

Located just minutes from San Diego International Airport and on a direct corridor to Los Angeles and the Chula Vista Olympic Training Center, the clinic is strategically positioned to serve elite athletes preparing for the LA 2028 Paralympic Games.

Open to All

While the facility is designed to support Paralympians and high-activity users, the team emphasizes that its doors are open to anyone seeking world-class prosthetic care.

"Everyone's goals matter," said Plasch. "Whether that's winning gold or getting back to daily life, we're here to help people move forward."

To learn more or schedule a visit, call +1 (858) 404-0733.

About Ottobock Care Otto Bock Patient Care, LLC is a global leader in prosthetic and orthotic solutions. With over 50 patient care centers across the United States, Ottobock Care delivers comprehensive clinical services combining advanced technology with personalized patient care. The team of certified clinicians specializes in prosthetics, orthotics, and mobility solutions, working closely with patients, physicians, and therapists to provide life-changing outcomes. Ottobock Care is committed to improving quality of life through innovation, clinical excellence, and compassionate care. As part of the Ottobock family, with over 100 years of innovation in the field, Ottobock Care brings world-class expertise and cutting-edge technology to communities across America. For more information, visit ottobockcare.us.

SOURCE Ottobock Care