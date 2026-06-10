Our Rescue Appoints Shawn Henry to Global Nonprofit Board of Directors

Executive Advisor to the CrowdStrike CEO and Former FBI Executive Assistant Director Brings Extensive Cybersecurity and Investigative Expertise to the Fight Against Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation

MINNEAPOLIS, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Rescue, a global nonprofit dedicated to combating human trafficking and child exploitation, today announced the appointment of Shawn Henry, executive advisor to the CEO at CrowdStrike, to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Shawn Henry, Board of Directors, Our Rescue

Henry brings more than three decades of experience in cybersecurity, national security, criminal investigations, and executive leadership. He currently serves as executive advisor to the CEO at CrowdStrike, where he previously served as Chief Security Officer and helped build the company's industry-leading incident response and professional services practices. Prior to joining CrowdStrike, Henry spent 24 years with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), rising to Executive Assistant Director and overseeing cyber, criminal, and international operations worldwide.

"Shawn is a renowned leader in cyber defense, incident response, and organizational resilience. He helped build the FBI's cyber capabilities, including the National Cyber Investigative Joint Task Force, and has played a pivotal role in CrowdStrike's growth and success," said Derek Benner, Chief Executive Officer of Our Rescue. "As technology continues to reshape the landscape of human trafficking and child exploitation, Shawn's expertise will be invaluable in strengthening our ability to support law enforcement, governments, and communities around the world. We are honored to welcome him to our Board of Directors."

Human trafficking and child exploitation networks increasingly leverage digital platforms, encrypted communications, and emerging technologies to target and exploit vulnerable individuals. Henry's deep experience investigating complex criminal enterprises and combating cyber threats will help guide Our Rescue's efforts to address these evolving challenges.

"Our Rescue demonstrates the power of partnership through its global work to combat human trafficking and child exploitation," said Henry. "This mission is more important than ever as criminal networks become increasingly sophisticated and leverage digital technologies, including artificial intelligence, to expand their reach. I am honored to join the Board and work alongside dedicated leaders who are committed to protecting vulnerable populations and advancing solutions that help prevent exploitation around the world."

As a member of the Board of Directors, Henry will support Our Rescue's strategic priorities, governance, and efforts to expand partnerships across the public and private sectors in pursuit of a world free from human trafficking and child exploitation.

About Our Rescue

Our Rescue is a global nonprofit working to end human trafficking and child exploitation while empowering survivors to reclaim their lives and thrive on their healing journey. We partner in this fight with nonprofit organizations, law enforcement, governments, and supporters who share our vision of a world free from human trafficking and child exploitation.

Our Rescue provides resources, training, technology, and operational support to law enforcement agencies working to identify victims, pursue offenders, and build stronger cases. The organization also supports survivor care partners with the capacity, expertise, and resources needed to help survivors heal and rebuild. Through training and prevention efforts, Our Rescue works to educate communities and reduce vulnerability before exploitation occurs.

Together with a global network of partners, Our Rescue works as a collective and convener, boldly fighting to eradicate human trafficking and child exploitation everywhere.

SOURCE Our Rescue