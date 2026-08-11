After steadying the firm through transition and following one of its most impressive exits to date, the seven-year OurCrowd veteran will be stepping in as the company's official CEO, appointed by OurCrowd's board of directors

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OurCrowd, the global platform that provides its community of investors with access to venture and private-market opportunities mostly reserved for venture funds and the world's largest institutions, today announced that Cali Chill will transition from Acting CEO & COO to Chief Executive Officer. Cali stepped in as Acting CEO in mid-2025, when founder Jon Medved chose to step back from day-to-day management for medical reasons, and is now appointed by the Board to officially lead the firm into its next era.

OurCrowd Names Cali Chill Chief Executive Officer, Ushering in a New Era of Discipline and Rare Access

The appointment caps a defining year. Since mid-2025, Cali and OurCrowd's Executive Leadership Team have restored firm-wide stability, sharpened focus around fewer, higher-conviction deals, including known AI giants, launched a full assessment and monetization plan for the existing portfolio and rebuilt workflows to transition the investment and asset management platform into the age of AI-driven investing.

Earlier this month, the company announced a mega exit of its portfolio company BioCatch, acquired by Visa in a reported $2.4 billion transaction, where OurCrowd invested early and followed on through growth. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of applicable regulatory approvals; and expected to close by the end of Visa's fiscal second quarter of 2027.

"OurCrowd was founded to bring institutional-grade access and rigor to individual accredited investors. We don't assume access; we earn it through years of building our trusted network and disciplined diligence on every deal. Having spent seven years embedding this rigor across our firm, I am committed to scaling that discipline, delivering the responsibility and returns our investors expect. I am honoured to lead the firm forward," said Chill in the editorial interview.

The Board has appointed Cali to continue leading the company with rigor and trust. "I am very pleased with the Company's progress and accomplishments over the past several quarters," said Ben Plotkin, Chairman of OurCrowd's Board of Directors. "Since Cali took charge of the operation, the firm has been managed with increasing financial discipline and operational focus. Having worked closely with Cali since the leadership transition of 2025, I am excited about OurCrowd's prospects, and the Board has full confidence in Cali's ability to lead the firm through this next chapter."

Cali Chill has spent seven years at OurCrowd, rising through senior leadership roles across legal, funds and investment strategy before being named Acting CEO and COO. He joined the firm as General Counsel, later elevated to Chief Legal Officer. He served as Head of Funds & CLO overseeing the firm's in-house and third-party investment funds, and most recently served as Chief Investment Officer and Chair of OurCrowd's Investment Committee, with direct oversight over the firm's deal flow. Before OurCrowd, Cali was General Counsel of Nasdaq-listed Answers Corporation and of AFCV Holdings, a private-equity-backed technology investor. He holds a joint LLB/MBA from Bar Ilan University and is licensed to practice law in Israel and New York.

About OurCrowd

OurCrowd is a global venture investment platform built on a simple premise: the best private-market opportunities should not be reserved exclusively for the world's largest institutions. Since 2013, OurCrowd has built one of the industry's most extensive private investment networks - investing alongside sovereign wealth funds, leading institutions, corporations, family offices and angel investors. Access to the platform is by qualification, not by default: every investor is screened against strict accreditation and suitability criteria before joining a global club that today spans nearly 8,000 active members, globally.

Headquartered in Jerusalem, with offices in Tel Aviv and Toronto, OurCrowd raised more than $2.6 billion in commitments across 500+ portfolio companies and dozens of funds, generating 73 exits to date - including this month's $2.4 billion reported acquisition of portfolio company BioCatch by Visa.

For more information, visit: www.ourcrowd.com

Contact: Cali Chill, [email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3008751/Cali_Chill_OurCrowd.jpg

SOURCE OurCrowd