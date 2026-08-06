Outback Steakhouse Puts Filet Mignon in the Spotlight for National Filet Mignon Day

New Outback Steakhouse research finds the premium steak experience is becoming more casual and accessible enough for everyday dining

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As National Filet Mignon Day approaches on August 13, Outback Steakhouse is celebrating the cut Americans consider the pinnacle of premium steak. Nearly four in 10 Americans consider filet mignon the most premium steak cut – more than any other cut tested – reinforcing its status as the ultimate symbol of quality, indulgence and the classic steakhouse experience.

But while Americans' appetite for premium steak remains strong, their idea of where and when to enjoy it is changing. Outback's new Modern Steakhouse Survey finds that consumers still want the premium steak experience just with less formality and more flexibility for everyday dining.

That shift is already showing up in how Americans think about steakhouses: More than one-third (35%) say steak tastes best at a casual dining restaurant, ahead of an upscale steakhouse, fine dining restaurant or at home. Nearly half (46%) also view steakhouses through a casual lens, including 32% who say they have become more casual and accessible over time and 14% who have always considered them casual.

For Outback, the findings reinforce a belief that has shaped the brand from the beginning: a great steak should feel special but enjoying one should never feel stuffy. Good steak. Good mates. No fuss.

Additional findings from the Modern Steakhouse Survey include:

Quality still comes first : A combined 60% of Americans prioritize tenderness, flavor and quality of the cut when ordering steak, compared with just 19% who prioritize value for money.

: A combined 60% of Americans prioritize tenderness, flavor and quality of the cut when ordering steak, compared with just 19% who prioritize value for money. Consumers still want steak to feel attainable: More than half of Americans (51%) believe a great steak dinner should also be affordable, while 31% say a great steak dinner is worth paying more for.

More than half of Americans (51%) believe a great steak dinner should also be affordable, while 31% say a great steak dinner is worth paying more for. Steakhouses are becoming part of everyday dining: More than half of Americans (51%) would consider a steakhouse for a family dinner with no special occasion, while 39% would choose one for a casual weeknight dinner.

Filet mignon may still wear the crown when it comes to premium steak, but Americans are ready to enjoy it without all the fuss. This National Filet Mignon Day, Outback is serving up Victoria's Filet® Mignon with the bold flavor, relaxed atmosphere and Aussie hospitality that make any night a good night for steak.

Methodology

The Outback Modern Steakhouse Survey was conducted online among 1,027 U.S. adults ages 18 and older from June 25–28, 2026, by Researchscape International on behalf of Outback. Demographic data was weighted by nine variables to represent the overall population.

About Outback Steakhouse®:

There's a special spirit at Outback Steakhouse®. One where mates gather, stories are exchanged, and steakhouse favorites flow as freely as the conversation. Serve it up with a dash of Aussie hospitality, and you've got all the makings of a great experience you'll want to share with your friends, time and time again. We're known for high quality, juicy steaks with your choice of big cuts and bold flavor, cooked just the way you like it. Spirited drinks that start the night off right and a heap of craveable dishes and fan favorites like our iconic Bloomin' Onion. For more information, please visit outback.com or follow Outback on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

SOURCE Outback Steakhouse