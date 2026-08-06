OUTCAST PARTNERS WITH SPLASH HOUSE AND PORTOLA FESTIVALS TO EXPAND ITS LE CLUB OUTCAST EXPERIENCE ACROSS CALIFORNIA

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Outcast announced new partnerships with Goldenvoice Festivals, Splash House and Portola, bringing its signature Le Club Outcast experience to two of the country's most celebrated music festivals. Festival season has been a core part of Outcast's DNA, as a brand rooted in the intersection of fashion, music, and nightlife.

Outcast joins Splash House and Portola as an official apparel sponsor, reflecting the brand's continued commitment to showing up authentically in arenas where its community naturally gathers.

This August, the partnership kicks off with a poolside pop-up at Splash House in Palm Springs, California across two consecutive festival weekends. Festival attendees can visit the Le Club Outcast activation – located at the Renaissance Palm Springs Hotel – featuring a 20 x 15 ft. custom cabana lounge, where guests can shop two exclusive metallic bikinis, cool down with branded popsicles, play beer pong in between DJ sets and continue the fun at the Afters.

In September, Outcast heads north to San Francisco for Portola, bringing a corner-store concept to life in the festival's VIP section, which will be stocked with 'Club Concessions', custom merchandise and content-rich brand touchpoints. Also, general admission festival goers can shop co-branded hoodies, designed and produced by Outcast, exclusively at the Portola merch tent from September 26-27th.

"Outcast has built a proven reputation of being the 'it brand' for festival season through culture-first, high impact moments, making our decision to partner with Splash House, Portola and Goldenvoice Festivals, a natural fit.

Festivals have always been at the core of how we connect with our customer, and these distinct activations offer an authentic opportunity to expand the Outcast universe with community-driven moments from Palm Springs to San Francisco."

- Christina McGonagle, Chief Marketing Officer, Outcast

Building on the success of Le Club Outcast in Ibiza, where the brand leveraged creator experiences to build a social-first brand world in real time, the partnerships with Goldenvoice Festivals, Splash House and Portola, extend Outcast's festival presence through immersive activations that connect festival goers with the brand through curated environments and exclusive products.

ICA PRESS CONTACT:

Eboni Chase | [email protected]

Sylvie Weinstock | [email protected]

OUTCAST PRESS CONTACT:

Hailey Kodora | [email protected]

ABOUT OUTCAST:

Outcast Clothing is a bold, lifestyle-led fashion brand rooted at the intersection of culture, nightlife, and self-expression. Founded in Australia in 2015, Outcast emerged as the passion project of Paris Marchant and Lawrence Lees. What started as a small business selling bikinis out of a one-bedroom apartment quickly grew into a global brand with offices in the Gold Coast, Los Angeles, and London.

Each piece is designed in-house by a team who obsess over every detail, from first sketch to final fit. Often spotted at festivals, the afterparty, and all over your feed, Outcast is the go-to brand for girls who love to make an entrance – and give everyone something to talk about long after they leave.

ABOUT GOLDENVOICE:

Goldenvoice, creators of Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and Stagecoach: California's Country Music Festival, operates successful Southern California and Bay Area music venues including the Fonda Theatre, The Roxy Theatre, El Rey Theatre, The Novo, Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall, The Regency Ballroom and The Warfield. Goldenvoice holds exclusive booking deals at Brookside at The Rose Bowl, Santa Barbara Bowl, Mountain Winery, and Humphreys Concerts by the Bay. They also have produced events such as Desert Trip, Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, Cruel World, Head Trip, Portola, Just Like Heaven, Ocean Way Festival, and many more. Beginning as an independent punk rock promoter in the early 1980s, Goldenvoice grew to be the preeminent alternative promoter in Southern California by forging strong relationships with both bands and music fans. Currently, Goldenvoice promotes over 2,000 concerts a year in California, Arizona, and Hawaii. For additional info, please visit www.Goldenvoice.com.

SOURCE Outcast Clothing