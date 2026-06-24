Outdoor Education Helps Students Build Confidence, Connection, and Curiosity Beyond the Classroom

More than 11,500 students, teachers, and chaperones participated in WOLF School's outdoor education programs in 2025, highlighting the growing demand for hands-on learning in nature.

APTOS, Calif., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Across California and beyond, teachers, parents, and school leaders are increasingly recognizing what outdoor educators have long known: when students spend meaningful time learning in nature, they thrive.

Students smiling while holding a fossil.

Web of Life Field School (WOLF School), a California outdoor science school that has connected thousands of K–12 students with the natural world since 1989, is encouraging schools and families to consider outdoor education programs and nature-based summer camps as powerful opportunities for young people to grow academically, socially, and emotionally.

In 2025 alone, WOLF School served more than 11,500 students, teachers, and chaperones from 178 public and private schools through its outdoor science, environmental education, and marine conservation programs. Operating four year-round Northern California campuses and four distinct summer camp programs, WOLF School continues to expand opportunities for young people to learn through direct experience in the natural world.

Whether exploring a redwood forest, investigating local tidepool ecosystems, or working together to solve challenges, students in outdoor education programs gain more than scientific knowledge—they build confidence, curiosity, resilience, and a stronger sense of connection to each other and the world around them.

"At WOLF School, we see young people at their best," said Desiree Gant, WOLF Associate Director. "When students have the opportunity to learn outdoors, they become engaged, curious, collaborative, and confident. Nature creates space for discovery—not only of science concepts, but of their own strengths and potential."

Why Outdoor Education Matters

Outdoor environmental education offers students experiences that complement and enhance traditional classroom learning through:

Hands-on, inquiry-based science learning

Meaningful opportunities for teamwork and collaboration

Confidence-building challenges in supportive environments

Stronger connections to nature, community, and self

Experiences that encourage curiosity, creativity, and problem-solving

Research and educator observations consistently show that experiential learning in natural settings helps students deepen their understanding of academic concepts while developing valuable life skills that support success both in and out of the classroom.

As schools continue to prioritize student engagement, social-emotional learning, and hands-on science education, outdoor learning experiences are becoming an increasingly valuable complement to classroom instruction.

Learning That Stays With Students

At WOLF School, students participate in immersive, standards-based science programs led by trained naturalist teachers. Through field investigations, environmental stewardship activities, and shared community experiences, students develop a deeper appreciation for the interconnectedness of life and their role within it.

The impact is reflected in the experiences of participating students and educators. Teachers frequently report that after their students attend outdoor education experiences, they:

Increased student engagement

Stronger classroom communities

Renewed enthusiasm for learning

One attending teacher shared, "Students gained confidence in their own nature skills and brought that with them back to our school community. They learned and appreciated nature and had a great time!"

Students often describe their time at science camp as one of the most memorable and meaningful experiences of their school years, while adult participants consistently praise the quality of instruction and mentorship. As one chaperone noted, "We were amazed by the energy and enthusiasm of the naturalists!"

"Outdoor education gives students a chance to see themselves in a new light," said Gant. "They discover that they can lead, contribute, solve problems, and make meaningful connections with others. Those lessons stay with them long after camp ends."

Opportunities for Schools and Youth Groups

Outdoor education programs like WOLF School serve:

Schools seeking engaging, standards-based science learning experiences

Youth organizations and retreat groups looking for impactful group programs

Families interested in enriching nature and science-based summer camp experiences

Programs are designed to be accessible and adaptable for a wide range of ages, abilities, and learning styles, ensuring that every student has the opportunity to learn, explore, and succeed.

Now Booking for the 2026–2027 School Year

With limited space available across multiple Northern California camp locations, teachers and administrators are encouraged to explore program options early. Reservations are often made up to a year in advance.

To learn more or reserve a program, visit www.wolfschool.org.

About WOLF School

WOLF School is an outdoor environmental education organization offering immersive, standards-based science programs for K–12 students and nature-based recreational summer camps at four Northern California campuses. Through hands-on learning in natural environments, WOLF School inspires curiosity, builds confidence, strengthens relationships, and fosters lifelong connections to the natural world.

Contact: Heather Butler, Director of WOLF School, 831-431-0669, [email protected]

SOURCE WOLF School