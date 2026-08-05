OUTFRONT and New York Jets Announce Exclusive, Multi-Year Partnership to Extend the Fan Experience Beyond MetLife Stadium

Effective immediately, Jets advertiser partners can engage fans before, during and after game day through OUTFRONT's integrated offering of premium outdoor media, experiential activations and creator-led storytelling. Extending sponsorship beyond MetLife Stadium, the partnership connects brands with fans throughout the game-day journey—from transit hubs and commuter routes to the neighborhoods and destinations where fans gather before and after kickoff.

By connecting in-stadium sponsorships with OUTFRONT's digital network, brands can activate campaigns in near real time—responding to breaking sports moments, player milestones, rivalries and cultural conversations as they unfold. Participating brands also gain access to OUTFRONT Studios, the company's in-house creative team, which can adapt existing assets or develop original work purpose-built for IRL environments. Whether a sponsor is new to out-of-home or looking to optimize existing creative, OUTFRONT Studios can transform broadcast, digital and social campaigns into high-impact experiences for the street, the station and the stadium.

"New York Jets fans are among the most loyal in sports, and their passion doesn't begin at kickoff or end at the final whistle. This partnership helps brands connect with fans across the entire journey while unlocking faster, more dynamic ways to activate around culture in real time," said Stacy Minero, CMXO, OUTFRONT.

"Our fans are at the heart of everything we do, and our partnership with OUTFRONT creates new opportunities to connect with them in meaningful ways especially as we get back to football," said Jeff Fernandez, Jets SVP, Business Development + Ventures. "By combining our partners with OUTFRONT's expansive media platform, we're helping partners engage audiences throughout the region and creating experiences that extend the excitement of Jets football far beyond gamedays."

The partnership launches as sports marketers look to capitalize on a packed calendar of global sporting events. Following this summer's FIFA World Cup, during which OUTFRONT supported more than 115 brand campaigns across the tournament's 11 U.S. host cities, attention now turns to the upcoming college football and NFL seasons.

Legendary Jets' linebacker Bart Scott hosted a launch event during a Penn Station takeover to debut a "Back to Football," campaign featuring the partnership between OUTFRONT and the Jets.

"Together with the New York Jets, we're helping sponsors show up throughout the entire fan journey, extending their reach beyond the stadium walls and into the moments where culture, community, and fandom come to life. This is the future of sports marketing," remarked Chris Mallen, OUTFRONT's Vice President of Sports Marketing & Partnerships.

The launch also builds on the company's growing success with tapping into excitement around key cultural moments to co-create authentic IRL experiences. This includes previously-announced executive promotions and moves to increase its capabilities, a recent partnership with Formula E and a series of deals with host committees in key markets, including the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Dallas, and Miami.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT is one of the largest and most trusted out-of-home media companies in the U.S., helping brands connect with audiences in the moments and environments that matter most. As OUTFRONT evolves, it's defining a new era of in-real-life (IRL) marketing, turning public spaces into platforms for creativity, connection, and cultural relevance. With a nationwide footprint across billboards, digital displays, transit systems, and other out-of-home formats, OUTFRONT turns creative into powerful real-world experiences. Its in-house agency, OUTFRONT STUDIOS, and award-winning innovation team, XLabs, deliver standout storytelling, supported by advanced technology and data tools that can drive measurable impact.

About the New York Jets

The New York Jets were founded in 1959 as the New York Titans and served as a charter member of the American Football League. Following the 1968 season, the team made history by becoming the first AFL franchise to win a world championship, defeating the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III—a victory widely credited with validating the AFL ahead of its 1970 merger with the NFL. Today, as one of the league's flagship franchises in the nation's largest media market, the Jets represent the sport on one of its biggest global stages.

The Jets enhance the fan experience through innovation and storytelling, including 1JD Entertainment, a digital content platform that connects fans across social and digital channels. The organization is also committed to community impact, supporting youth football, girls' and women's flag football, and programs serving disadvantaged communities throughout the tri-state area.

The Jets play at MetLife Stadium - one of the world's most successful multi use venues - and are headquartered at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Media Contacts:

Matt Biscuiti

The Lippin Group

[email protected]

OUTFRONT Media Press

[email protected]

Stephan Bisson

OUTFRONT Media

[email protected]

Meghan Gilmore

New York Jets

[email protected]

Website references and third-party hyperlinks included in this press release have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites and hyperlinks is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.