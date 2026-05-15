OUTFRONT Media Chief Executive Officer Nick Brien to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 2026 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

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OUTFRONT Media Inc.

May 15, 2026, 15:30 ET

NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Nick Brien, is scheduled to present at the J.P. Morgan 2026 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time. A live and replay audio webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.outfront.com

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.
OUTFRONT is one of the largest and most trusted out-of-home media companies in the U.S., helping brands connect with audiences in the moments and environments that matter most. As OUTFRONT evolves, it's defining a new era of in-real-life (IRL) marketing, turning public spaces into platforms for creativity, connection, and cultural relevance. With a nationwide footprint across billboards, digital displays, transit systems, and other out-of-home formats, OUTFRONT turns creative into powerful real-world experiences. Its in-house agency, OUTFRONT STUDIOS, and award-winning innovation team, XLabs, deliver standout storytelling, supported by advanced technology and data tools that can drive measurable impact.

Contacts:

Investors

Media

Stephan Bisson

Courtney Richards

Investor Relations

Communications & Event Manager

(212) 297-6573

(646) 876-9404

[email protected] 

[email protected]

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.

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