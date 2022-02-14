Outlook on the Analytical Standards Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Merck, Chiron and Agilent Technologies Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Analytical Standards Market, By Category, By Technique, By Method, By Application, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global analytical standards market held a market value of USD 1,432.7 Million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 2,168.5 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.



Analytical standards are a compound of known concentration and high purity meant to be used as a calibration standard for a particular assay. The market is anticipated to be driven by the expansion of pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries worldwide coupled with the rising concerns for optimal food safety & quality. Furthermore, rising regulatory emphasis on effective pollution monitoring & control coupled with increasing applications of analytical techniques in metabolomics & proteomics is also estimated to boost the market growth.



The market is expected to be restrained by the limited public awareness related to effective pollution monitoring strategies. The decline in the demand for products and services negatively influenced the market growth during the pandemic. Companies in the market also experienced a decline in their revenues owing to COVID-19.



Growth Influencers:

Expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries worldwide



Increasing research activities for the development of novel treatment and diagnostic options is leading to the rapid expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries globally. This is also fueling the demand for maintaining analytical standards in both industries. Therefore, the expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries worldwide is anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period.



Rising concerns for optimal food safety and quality



One of the major concerns globally is the low quality of food or contaminated food. Rising awareness regarding this concern is increasing the demand for maintaining optimal food quality and safety. Therefore, the adoption of analytical techniques such as chromatography and mass spectrometry, among others is boosting the market growth. Furthermore, government regulations for maintaining food quality are also expected to drive market growth.



Regional Overview

By region, the global analytical standards market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The North American region is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the presence of a well-established market and easy accessibility for advanced analytical technologies owing to the high healthcare expenditure in Canada and the United States.



The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate owing to increasing research & development activities related to chromatography and the growing outsourcing market in the region.



Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global analytical standards market include Merck KGaA, Chiron AS, LGC Standards, Waters Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Cayman Chemical Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Restek Corporation, SPEX Certi Prep, Mallinckrodt, Accu Standard, Inc., US Pharmacopeial Convention, RICCA Chemical Company, and GFS Chemicals, Inc., among others.



These market players are investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to create a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in March 2021, PerkinElmer Inc. launched the ONE Pesticide CRM Reagent and Consumable Kit for testing hemp and cannabis. The kit is set to be used for mycotoxin and pesticide testing for hemp and cannabis laboratories in compliance with the California, Oregon, or equivalent regulations.



The global analytical standards market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Analytical standards market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The global Analytical standards market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Analytical standards Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Analytical standards Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Analytical standards Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Analytical standards Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Analytical standards Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Analytical standards Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Analytical standards Market?

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Framework



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Global Analytical Standard Market



Chapter 4. Global Analytical Standard Market Overview

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Component Suppliers

4.1.2. Manufacturers

4.1.3. Distributors

4.1.4. End-Users

4.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.2.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.2.5. Degree of Competition

4.3. PEST Analysis

4.4. Market Dynamics and Trends

4.4.1. Growth Drivers

4.4.2. Restraints

4.4.3. Challenges

4.4.4. Key Trends

4.5. Cost - Pricing Analysis

4.6. Impact Assessment of Covid-19



Chapter 5. Competition Dashboard

5.1. Market Concentration Rate

5.2. Company Market Share Analysis (%), 2020

5.3. Competitor Mapping

5.4. Competition Dashboard



Chapter 6. Global Analytical Standard Market Analysis, By Category

6.1. Key Insights

6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.2.1. Inorganic

6.2.2. Organic



Chapter 7. Global Analytical Standard Market Analysis, By Technique

7.1. Key Insights

7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.2.1. Chromatography

7.2.2. Spectroscopy

7.2.3. Titrimetry



Chapter 8. Global Analytical Standard Market Analysis, By Method

8.1. Key Insights

8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.2.1. Material testing

8.2.2. Bioanalytical

8.2.3. Dissolution



Chapter 9. Global Analytical Standard Market Analysis, By Application

9.1. Key Insights

9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.2.1. Pharmaceutical

9.2.2. Food & Beverage

9.2.3. Forensics

9.2.4. Environmental



Chapter 10. Global Analytical Standard Market Analysis, By Region



Chapter 11. North America Analytical Standard Market Analysis

11.1. Key Insights

11.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2015 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

11.2.1. By Category

11.2.2. By Technique

11.2.3. By Method

11.2.4. By Application

11.2.5. By Country



Chapter 12. Europe Analytical Standard Market Analysis

12.1. Key Insights

12.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2015 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

12.2.1. By Category

12.2.2. By Technique

12.2.3. By Method

12.2.4. By Application

12.2.5. By Country



Chapter 13. Asia Pacific Analytical Standard Market Analysis

13.1. Key Insights

13.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2015 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

13.2.1. By Category

13.2.2. By Technique

13.2.3. By Method

13.2.4. By Application

13.2.5. By Country



Chapter 14. South America Analytical Standard Market Analysis

14.1. Key Insights

14.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2015 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

14.2.1. By Category

14.2.2. By Technique

14.2.3. By Method

14.2.4. By Application

14.2.5. By Country



Chapter 15. Middle East & Africa Analytical Standard Market Analysis

15.1. Key Insights

15.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2015 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

15.2.1. By Category

15.2.2. By Technique

15.2.3. By Method

15.2.4. By Application

15.2.5. By Country



Chapter 16. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook) *

16.1. Merck KGaA

16.2. Chiron AS

16.3. LGC Standards

16.4. Waters Corporation

16.5. Agilent Technologies

16.6. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

16.7. PerkinElmer, Inc.

16.8. Restek Corporation

16.9. SPEX Certi Prep

16.10. Accu Standard, Inc.

16.11. Mallinckrodt

16.12. US Pharmacopeial Convention

16.13. Cayman Chemical Company

16.14. RICCA Chemical Company

16.15. GFS Chemicals, Inc.

16.16. Other prominent players



