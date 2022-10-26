Outlook on the Brazil BNPL Industry to 2028 - Innovative Startups are Raising Funding Rounds to Further Expand Their Operations and Boost Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brazil Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Market Share, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q3 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the publisher, BNPL payments in the country are expected to grow by 59.0% on an annual basis to reach US$6,885.6 million in 2022.

Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Brazil remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 31.9% during 2022-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$4,331.8 million in 2021 to reach US$36,234.5 million by 2028.

In the payment ecosystem, the buy now pay later (BNPL) installment payment method is gaining growing momentum among Fintech with cardless customers and underbanked. In Brazil, consumers often make use of their credit instruments to pay for their purchases in installments. According to a report from the Credit Protection Service, credit cards are one of the most popular payment instruments, with 52 million users using the payment method. The familiarity with credit instruments among Brazilian consumers has resulted in the growing adoption of BNPL products over the last few years.

Moreover, lack of formal employment and high annuity fees, among other factors, has restricted Brazilian consumers from accessing credit. Currently, 34 million Brazilians are underbanked, according to the Credit Protection Service. This also represents a big target market that domestic and global BNPL firms are looking to tap into. Over the last few years, despite being originally available on digital platforms, BNPL is now also available for transactions in physical stores that are integrated with this payment system. Several Fintech firms and neo-banks, such as ADDI and Nubank, are offering the payment method in Brazil.

While the deferred payment method has a share of retail sales in many countries, BNPL is still a novel concept in the largest Latin American market. However, the clear and evident advantages to customers and store owners alike, such as higher purchasing power and increased conversion rates, showcase the significant potential of BNPL in Brazil. Consequently, the publisher expects the market to record strong growth over the next three to four years in Brazil.

Firms are adopting a B2B model with a focus on business users in Brazil

Along with an increasing focus on consumers, firms are also adopting a B2B model with a focus on business users in Brazil. Both domestic and global players have recently expanded in the B2B BNPL space in the country.

The global pandemic outbreak has accelerated digitalization among retailers, and many retailers are turning to online channels. These players, including Letsbank and Sezzle, are, therefore, acting as a sales accelerator for small and medium-sized businesses in the country.

Innovative startups are raising funding rounds to further expand their operations and boost growth

With the BNPL industry in Brazil poised to record strong growth over the next three to four years, startups are raising funding rounds to further accelerate their expansion plans and drive growth in the largest Latin American market.

As the market continues to grow and become more mature, the publisher expects more firms to raise funding rounds over the next three to four years to expand operations and drive growth in the country. Moreover, with firms looking to expand their regional footprint in Latin America, more investment is expected to flow into the Brazilian BNPL landscape.

