Outlook on the Clinical Trial Imaging Global Market to 2027 - Featuring BioClinica, Calyx and IXICO Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Trial Imaging Market Research Report by Product & Service, by Modality, by Therapeutic area, by End-User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market size was estimated at USD 908.96 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 968.95 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.96% to reach USD 1,456.34 million by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Clinical Trial Imaging Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market, including anagram 4 clinical trials, BioClinica Inc., Biomedical Systems Corporation, Biospective Inc., BioTelemetry Inc., Boston Imaging Core Lab LLC., Calyx Group, Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies LLC., ICON plc., Imaging Endpoints LI, LLC, Intrinsic Imaging LLC., IXICO plc., Lyscaut Medical Imaging Company, Medical Metrics Inc., Medpace Holdings, Inc., Micron Inc., Parexel International Corporation, Perspectum Ltd., Pharmtrace klinische Entwicklung GmbH, Prism Clinical Imaging, Inc., ProScan Imaging LLC., Radiant Sage LLC., Resonance Health Ltd., and WorldCare Clinical, LLC.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Significant investments made in drug development programs

5.1.1.2. Significant reduction in the drug development and approval timelines

5.1.1.3. A non-invasive method of study and usability when a biopsy is not possible

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Data security and privacy issues and possibility of misusing the images obtained for studies

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Development of cloud-based platform simplifying the process of image sharing

5.1.3.2. Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) to minimize errors and maximize efficiency

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. High cost associated with the imaging techniques and potential exposure to prohibitive radiation

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Clinical Trial Imaging Market, by Product & Service

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Services

6.2.1. Operational Imaging Services

6.2.2. Read Analysis Services

6.2.3. System & Technical Support Services

6.2.4. Trial Design & Consulting Services

6.3. Software



7. Clinical Trial Imaging Market, by Modality

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Computed Tomography

7.3. Echocardiography

7.4. Magnetic Resonance Imaging

7.5. Positron Emission Tomography

7.6. Ultrasound

7.7. X-ray



8. Clinical Trial Imaging Market, by Therapeutic area

8.1. Introduction

8.2. CVS

8.3. Endocrinology

8.4. Immunological Disorder

8.5. Infectious Diseases

8.6. Neurology

8.7. Oncology



9. Clinical Trial Imaging Market, by End-User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Academic & Government Research Institutes

9.3. Biotechnology Companies

9.4. Contract Research Organizations

9.5. Medical Device Manufacturer

9.6. Pharmaceutical Companies



10. Americas Clinical Trial Imaging Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Clinical Trial Imaging Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Taiwan

11.12. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Clinical Trial Imaging Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. anagram 4 clinical trials

14.2. BioClinica Inc.

14.3. Biomedical Systems Corporation

14.4. Biospective Inc.

14.5. BioTelemetry Inc.

14.6. Boston Imaging Core Lab LLC.

14.7. Calyx Group

14.8. Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies LLC.

14.9. ICON plc.

14.10. Imaging Endpoints LI, LLC

14.11. Intrinsic Imaging LLC.

14.12. IXICO plc.

14.13. Lyscaut Medical Imaging Company

14.14. Medical Metrics Inc.

14.15. Medpace Holdings, Inc.

14.16. Micron Inc.

14.17. Parexel International Corporation

14.18. Perspectum Ltd.

14.19. Pharmtrace klinische Entwicklung GmbH

14.20. Prism Clinical Imaging, Inc.

14.21. ProScan Imaging LLC.

14.22. Radiant Sage LLC.

14.23. Resonance Health Ltd.

14.24. WorldCare Clinical, LLC



15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pr6j3h

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets